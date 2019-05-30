Hide press release Show press release

ABB to supply high power charging for new era of e-mobility in Scandinavia

ABB to boost emission free transport in Scandinavia by equipping new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Denmark, Norway and Sweden – first flagship station now opens in Fredericia, Denmark.

Today marks the inauguration of a new concept EV charging station in Fredericia, Denmark and is another example of ABB’s commitment to writing the future of mobility.

The station is erected by the joint venture, Powered by E.ON Drive & Clever, and is part of its plan to roll out 48 high-power charging stations across the freeways of Denmark, Norway and Sweden to offer premium e-mobility experiences on-the-go.

The pilot station, which will be one of eight stations to launch in Denmark by the end of 2020, features ABB AbilityTM enabled high-power chargers, which are capable of adding up to 200 km of range in just eight minutes.

Mathias Wiecher, Managing Director of Powered by E.ON Drive & Clever comments: “Our new charging sites throughout Scandinavia offer electric vehicle drivers a short and meaningful break on-the-go in an ensemble of organic innovative architecture and state-of-the art charging technology from ABB. The close cooperation between ABB and Powered by E.ON Drive & Clever is a major leap forward for Scandinavian and European EV drivers alike for years to come. It is a testimony of the e-mobility ecosystem at work with governments, competitors and industries working closely together to achieve a greater goal – accelerating sustainable electric mobility.”

The initiative supports the ambitious e-mobility objectives across Scandinavia. While Norway leads the shift to e-mobility globally with 57 percent of new cars sold in 2019 being electric vehicles, the Danish government has suggested a complete change to zero-emission cars by 2030, and in Sweden the government has set a goal of a 70 percent reduction of domestic greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector by 2030.

“ABB takes great pride in supplying high power chargers to this inspiring charging station concept driven by the joint venture Powered by E.ON and Clever,” says Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for EV Charging Infrastructure.

“Our high-power charging technology with an easy and standardized grid connection makes long-distance driving in electric vehicles a reality for the EV drivers of today and tomorrow, and seeing this new technology in this appealing environment truly points towards a bright future for electric vehicle adoption across Scandinavia and beyond.”

Designed to meet the demands of an increasingly sustainable society, ABB’s Terra HP chargers have the capacity to meet the needs of current and next generation electric vehicles. The 375 A output single power cabinet can charge a 400 V car at full 150 kW continuously. The addition of Dynamic DC power sharing technology allows a two-power cabinet charging system to charge two EVs simultaneously, with up to 350 kW and 500 A, while dynamically optimizing the available grid connection and the power delivery to the vehicles.

ABB’s charging solutions are part of ABB Ability™, the company’s unified, cross-industry digital offering, delivering web-enabled connectivity that allows e-mobility charging network operators to perform several functions, including remote monitoring and configuring of charging points to resolve driver issues.

Fredericia is situated centrally in Denmark. The charging location was carefully selected to support both private electric vehicle owners as well as business fleet owners travelling across Denmark. While charging their vehicles, drivers can enjoy a coffee from a nearby barista or relax in the center of the charging station, which features benches within a green oasis of trees.

Writing the future for e-mobility

ABB has been at the forefront of EV technology for over 10 years, launching its first DC charger in 2010, its first national DC charging network in 2012 and the first electric bus charger in Europe in 2016. ABB has currently sold 10,500 DC high-speed chargers across 73 countries worldwide.

ABB’s e-mobility leadership is also demonstrated by its partnership with Formula E, the world’s first fully electric international FIA motorsport series. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship series provides a platform to test e-mobility electrification and digitalization technologies in competitive racing. Together, ABB and Formula E are ideally positioned to push the boundaries of e-mobility.

Fortune Magazine recently ranked ABB #8 on its list of companies that are “changing the world” for the advances it has made in e-mobility and electric vehicle charging.