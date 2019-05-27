Tesla published an enigmatic announcement of an upcoming surprise on its Weibo social media channel for the Chinese market.

The date indicates Friday May 31, 2019, while the release only in the Chinese media suggests it's specific to China.

Is this a new electric car or a new version of Model 3? Or maybe something related to the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai? A new, faster-charging setup for the Chinese market, or maybe a new feature dedicated to China? Hmm. Guess we'll find out on Friday.

Source: Electrek