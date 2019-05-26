Great news comes from Ireland where plug-in electric car sales more than tripled so far this year to 2,460 new registrations (up 216% year-over-year).

The average market share increased to 3.4% (4.4% in April).

EV Sales Blog notes also that the two best-selling models are in a race of their own and it seems that the Hyundai Kona Electric (649 YTD) can beat Nissan LEAF (605 YTD) this year, which would be interesting taking into consideration that LEAF was #1 for 7 out of the 8 last years.

More from Hyundai

Moreover, Hyundai's sister brand Kia placed Niro PHEV in third with 174 registrations YTD.

Hyundai currently holds 30% of the plug-in market in Ireland, followed by Nissan with 25%.

Plug-in electric car sales in Ireland - April 2019

Source: EV Sales Blog