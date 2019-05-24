JATO Dynamics reports that car sales in Europe finally stabilized 1.34 million in April (after seven consecutive months of decline).

The plug-in car market expanded to 35,800 sold in April, which together with conventional hybrids translates into 6.9% for electrified cars.

An especially high pace of growth was noted by all-electric cars:

BEVs: 22,900 (up 71% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 12,900 (down 8% year-over-year)

HEVs: 51,200 (up 22% year-over-year)

Total: 91,200

Model rank shows that the top-selling model was Renault ZOE (3,993), as Tesla Model 3 slowed down to 3,601.

Not so good news comes from the Nissan LEAF, which noted just 2,080 sales.

"Although Tesla still posted growth and led the BEV rankings, its overall volume returned to a normal level in April following March’s exceptional results, where the brand recorded 15,755 registrations of the Model 3. There were 3,700 Model 3 registrations during April, signifying that March’s boom was a result of the long waiting list for the vehicle. However, “We should expect to see another boost of the Model 3 once it hits British dealers,” predicts Felipe Munoz, JATO’s global analyst."

One more interesting result - Audi sold some 963 e-tron in April in Europe.

Source: JATO Dynamics