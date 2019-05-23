Nissan's subsidiary Autech Japan is introducing in Japan a customized version of the LEAF with exclusive styling, including seats with crystal suede and soft leatherette.

It's the fourth Nissan model released under the Autech brand (after Serena, Note and X-Trail).

The LEAF Autech is offered for X (40 kWh) and X+ (62 kWh) trim versions at an additional cost of ¥270,000 ($2,452). Sales will start on June 21, 2019.

LEAF X Autech - ¥3,931,200 ($35,684)

LEAF X+ Autech - ¥4,432,320 ($40,245)

Nissan LEAF news

Here is how Nissan describes the new versions:

"Based on a legacy of craftsmanship built over the years with its diverse lineup of customized cars, the Autech brand offers sporty, exclusive styling and quality materials to discerning customers. The Nissan LEAF Autech will be available in a variety of color schemes including the Autech brand’s signature Aurora Flare Blue Pearl. The specialized parts of the exterior have a metallic finish. The signature LED headlamps feature the dot pattern common to all Autech-brand cars – making it instantly recognizable as an Autech model both day and night. Inside the cabin, the seats feature the beautiful luster and refined texture of crystal suede and soft leatherette. The instrument panel is finished in vivid, luxury faux-rosewood grain, with the feel of genuine wood. The base color of dark gray is infused with a subtle blue pearl accent. The use of high-grade materials in the detailing creates an interior that is at once elegant and full of character."

Nissan LEAF Autech concept shown in Japan earlier this year:

