Mercedes-Benz EQC, which recently entered production, is just the first of many new all-electric cars under the new EQ brand.

The German manufacturer is busy at work, developing also the smaller Mercedes-Benz EQB, which was recently caught in camouflage by walkoARTvideos on streets.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The EQB is related to the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which besides the all-electric cousin, will get a plug-in hybrid version too.

Rumors say that EQB could be rated at 500 km (310 miles) of range under WLTP, while the GLB EQ Power will have up to 62 miles (100 km) of all-electric range.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQB spy photos: