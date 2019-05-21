A little misty May 20, 2019 reveals the latest progress of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction in Shanghai.

Jason Yang explains in the video description:

"The external structure of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is nearing completion, the accessory structure has already been installed, the waterproofing has been tested on different parts of the roof and will soon cover the entire roof.

The building should be ready by the end of this month and after that point we will not get many insights on the pace of further progress inside the building.

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Here are few comments from the video, which shows how big the enthusiasm is that accompanies the project: