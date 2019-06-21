Yes, the time has come that Inside EVs needs to ramp up its editorial team ... are you the new member of our team?

Inside EVs is growing (607% year over year) and we need to keep pace with all of the latest EV news. We're looking to contract a new freelance writer.

The prime candidates must be skillful English language writers (U.S. residence is NOT required, though) and serious EV enthusiasts who can report on almost any automotive topic. You must have the ability to extrapolate key points while remaining objective and fair, put them into context with clear and concise language, proofread (grammar, punctuation, and spelling) yourself, and hold no stock interest in any automotive manufacturer.

Daily writer requirements:

3 to 5 stories per day

Journalism training / experience preferred

Great writing skills to create fast and compelling content

Other job requirements include:

Broadband Internet connection

Basic photo editing skills (resize, crop)

A potential weekly conference call or Skype meeting (as needed)

Sign non-disclosure / freelance agreement

How to apply:

Email us at contact@insideevs.com.

Briefly tell us about yourself. What have you been doing the past few years and what is your experience with autos and writing?

We're looking for someone to start immediately. Based on prior experience, we expect a high volume of submissions. As a result, we will NOT be able to respond to all applicants.