NewMotion Offers Access To 100,000 Public Charging Points In Europe

32 M BY MARK KANE

Having a NewMotion card enables you to charge from more than 100,000 points

NewMotion, acquired in 2017 by Shell, is the first in Europe to reach a milestone of 100,000 public charging points connected to the network.

Part of those charging points are NewMotion network stations, while the others are available through roaming from other networks in a total of 28 countries.

“NewMotion is the first in the industry to have reached more than 100,000 charge points in its roaming charging network in Europe. The company works together with over 200 roaming partners to build this extensive network of public charge points, allowing EV drivers to roam seamlessly across 28 countries in Europe. Achieving this milestone underlines NewMotion’s continued commitment to powering the e-mobility movement by providing the best possible charging experience for individuals and companies.”

The number of registered NewMotion cardholders increased from 100,000 in 2017 to more than 170,000 now.

“More than 170,000 registered NewMotion charge card holders are already enjoying the benefits of Europe’s largest roaming charging network. This charge card includes seamless international billing and settlement with specified VAT per country, allowing a transparent and easy EV charging experience across Europe for businesses and individuals.”

See the NewMotion charging point map here.

NewMotion’s CEO Sytse Zuidema: