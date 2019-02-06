1 H BY MARK KANE

GTE will not be the most popular Passat version, but it is quite interesting

Autogefühl, as one the first to cover the world premiere of the new European Volkswagen Passat, devoting a lot of attention to the Volkswagen Passat GTE plug-in hybrid and new features.

The new Passat brings more of what’s useful – it’s solid and without too many cowbells.

With up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range, the Passat GTE should be one of the top choices among PHEVs in Europe.

Volkswagen Passat GTE specs: