Quick Look At New, Bigger Battery Volkswagen Passat GTE: Video

GTE will not be the most popular Passat version, but it is quite interesting

Autogefühl, as one the first to cover the world premiere of the new European Volkswagen Passat, devoting a lot of attention to the Volkswagen Passat GTE plug-in hybrid and new features.

The new Passat brings more of what’s useful – it’s solid and without too many cowbells.

With up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range, the Passat GTE should be one of the top choices among PHEVs in Europe.

Volkswagen Passat GTE specs:

  • 13.0 kWh battery (31% more energy than previous generation – 9.9 kWh)
  • up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than previous generation)
  • system output: 160 kW (218 PS) from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor.
  • 3.6 kW on-board charger (full recharge in around four hours)

Volkswagen Passat GTE

Joel B

Is it safe to assume this won’t be sold in North America, just like the original Passat GTE?

55 minutes ago
Talia Lavin

Afraid so. I found out there are two versions of Passat: Euro Passat and Americanized Passat. The latter one is larger and cheaper than the former one containing many advanced technologies. Americanized Passat is still riding on the old, but refined platform – not MQB like Euro Passat. Interesting…

48 minutes ago