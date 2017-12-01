New Tesla Video Showcases World’s Largest Virtual Power Plant

1 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla once again is pioneering the energy storage market in Australia – this time supplying Powerwalls to South Australian Virtual Power Plant.

The VPP project envisions at least 50,000 home solar and Powerwalls installed to both strengthen the grid and to lower the electricity bills for consumers.

The first 100 systems from the trial phase of 1,100 were already installed. Later, solar systems and Powerwalls are to be installed at 24,000 public housing properties and 25,000 private properties with government support.

The overall power and capacity of the Virtual Power Plant in few years to be:

250 MW of power

650MWh of energy

Tesla recently released video about the Virtual Power Plant project:

South Australia seems to be an especially friendly place for Tesla, as in 2017 the company delivered world’s largest 100 MW/129 MWh energy storage system in SA.

Heare is more details about the VPP project:

Meet the world’s largest virtual power plant Tesla with support from the South Australian government is developing a network of at least 50,000 home solar PV and Powerwall battery systems across South Australia – all working together to form the world’s largest virtual power plant. The new 250 megawatt virtual power plant is designed to: lower energy prices

provide increased stability to the grid

provide protection during a grid outage

increase customer’s visibility of their energy use via a real-time app

reduce the use of fossil fuels. Beginning with trial phases involving 1,100 SA Housing Trust properties, home energy systems comprising of a 5kW solar PV system, 5kW/13.5kWh Tesla Powerwall home battery and a smart meter are being installed at participating households. Since its launch, the program has received over 37,000 online registrations of interest. The trial phases are proceeding as planned and the first 100 systems have been installed on SA Housing Trust homes. Installation of a further 1,000 systems on SA Housing Trust homes will test these energy systems operating together as a virtual power plant. Subject to the success of the trials, program financing, and the satisfaction of both Tesla and the Government in the final program design, the full program will be rolled out to a further 24,000 public housing properties and 25,000 private properties from mid-2019. Analysis by Frontier Economics shows the new 250MW power plant is expected to lower energy bills for participating households by around 30 per cent. Additionally, all South Australians will benefit, with lower energy prices and increased energy stability. The South Australian government has also made a further commitment of $100 million to help deliver 40,000 home batteries through a Household Storage Subsidy Scheme. Details of this Scheme will be announced later this year.

More about South Australia’s Virtual Power Plant here.