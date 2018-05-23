New Tesla Semi Sightings

MAY 29 2018 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla’s electric semi is back on the road after an extended hiatus.

There has been a lot of speculation that Tesla may have canceled or postponed its semi-truck and second-gen Roadster plans. We all know that money is very tight at the automaker right now and CEO Musk even said publicly that the base Model 3 can’t come too soon or Tesla will “die.”

With production, 1st you need achieve target rate & then smooth out flow to achieve target cost. Shipping min cost Model 3 right away wd cause Tesla to lose money & die. Need 3 to 6 months after 5k/wk to ship $35k Tesla & live. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018

Add this to the fact that the Semi and Roadster have disappeared from view as of late, people start making assumptions. Like we said before, it’s time for Tesla to hone its focus on the Model 3 and put all the other projects on the backburner. Now, we have some more evidence that this may be the case.

Electrek stumbled upon some recent Instagram posts showing the larger, long-range Tesla Semi back out in the wild. More specifically, Tesla owners happened upon the beast at the new Kettleman City Supercharger.

While Musk said that, eventually, the semi-trucks will have their own special Megachargers, they’ve been spotted charging at Supercharger stations for now. However, it seems that Tesla has found a way to use several Superchargers simultaneously with special cables. If you look closely at the image in the first Instagram post, near the man walking in back, you can see the thick cables on the ground.

