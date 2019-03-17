  1. Home
New Tesla Roadster Oozes With Style In Latest Images

2019-03-17

You can never get enough of the new Roadster, right?

That red paint just oozes. These new images of the Tesla Roadster really shine. The Roadster is surely one of the slickest cars we’ve ever seen.

Tesla was out driving the new Roadster around ahead of the Tesla Model Y unveiling and some lucky individuals were able to capture images of the car.

You can grab a look at those images by scrolling through the embedded Instagram post below. And we’ve included some of the car’s insane specs for you too.

Tesla Roadster specs:

  • 7,376 pound-feet of torque. Yes, you read that correctly.
  • 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.
  • 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.
  • Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.
  • 250+ mph top speed.
  • 620 miles of highway range.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tesla #roadster outside Tesla Design Studio today

A post shared by @ silverxnor on

3 Comments on "New Tesla Roadster Oozes With Style In Latest Images"

TM3x2

The amazing thing is that the roadster is relatively inexpensive if you take its performance into account. Once it is in production, I will seriously consider getting one.

1 hour ago
John-EU

Good point: “once” it will be in production. Maybe Elon can spend 5 sec to Twitter something useful about this.

48 minutes ago
TM3x2

My point of not ordering one right now was that the reservation deposit is steep $50K. Assuming it will take about 2 years to actually get the roadster, that $50K could be earning some money instead of giving Tesla an interest free loan.

29 minutes ago