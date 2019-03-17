New Tesla Roadster Oozes With Style In Latest Images

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

You can never get enough of the new Roadster, right?

That red paint just oozes. These new images of the Tesla Roadster really shine. The Roadster is surely one of the slickest cars we’ve ever seen.

Tesla was out driving the new Roadster around ahead of the Tesla Model Y unveiling and some lucky individuals were able to capture images of the car.

You can grab a look at those images by scrolling through the embedded Instagram post below. And we’ve included some of the car’s insane specs for you too.

Tesla Roadster specs:

7,376 pound-feet of torque . Yes, you read that correctly.

Yes, you read that correctly. 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed.

620 miles of highway range.