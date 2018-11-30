Tesla Roadster Rendered In Slick New Colors

2 H BY MARK KANE

Which hue suits you?

Besides being busy with the Model 3 ramp-up, Tesla has a long list of vehicles to introduce, including the Model Y, Semi and Tesla pikcup truck – so it’s not odd that we aren’t receiving much info right now on the second-generation Roadster.

Fortunately, we have a lot EV enthusiasts, some of whom provide visions of upcoming Teslas. Here are a few new renders of the Roadster released by our friends over at Model 3 Owners Club.

Some say it’s missing mirrors and a windshield wiper, but we doubt mirrors all are that important out in the desert. And the wiper certainly would kill its aero.

I don't have any #FrunkPuppyFriday pictures to share but I did make some more wallpaper 😉 https://t.co/yiblwKzTS9 pic.twitter.com/oJ5BXRBiEr — Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) November 30, 2018

Source: Model 3 Owners Club