Tesla Roadster Rendered In Slick New Colors
Which hue suits you?
Besides being busy with the Model 3 ramp-up, Tesla has a long list of vehicles to introduce, including the Model Y, Semi and Tesla pikcup truck – so it’s not odd that we aren’t receiving much info right now on the second-generation Roadster.
Fortunately, we have a lot EV enthusiasts, some of whom provide visions of upcoming Teslas. Here are a few new renders of the Roadster released by our friends over at Model 3 Owners Club.
Some say it’s missing mirrors and a windshield wiper, but we doubt mirrors all are that important out in the desert. And the wiper certainly would kill its aero.
I don't have any #FrunkPuppyFriday pictures to share but I did make some more wallpaper 😉 https://t.co/yiblwKzTS9 pic.twitter.com/oJ5BXRBiEr
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) November 30, 2018
Something for the #MidnightSilverClub 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3cVUC2IqQd
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) November 30, 2018
Last one, I promise. Just for my buddy @MKBHD 👍🏻 #MatteBlackAllTheThings pic.twitter.com/XL6r5sFTjL
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) November 30, 2018
Source: Model 3 Owners Club
I Want One !
I would choose the red metalic color, even though it looked kind of cool in dark grey/Black too.
Will probably have to win the lottery before I would spend this kind of money on a car though.. this will cost?
I hope when they refresh Model S and 3, that they will use the front design of the new Roadster. Model X.. I don’t know how they can change the design to look better. Hard to design a minivan to look good. OK is possible..
I wonder how the Roadster would look in deep purple flake metallic, or a nice blue metallic.
The red metallic looks perfect at least.
When will they start to make this one, and where? I guess since the price will probably be crazy expensive, volume will be low. They can make the vehicle without a normal production line. They could use production islands with an extreme utilization of a robot (so it can perform 4-5-6 different operation with or without tool change, since production speed is not the most important factor, compared to low tooling cost, set up cost and reduced robotics cost).