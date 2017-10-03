New Tesla Model 3 Videos Show Hidden Exterior/Interior Features, Detailed Impressions

2 days ago by Eric Loveday

OCDetailing is back again with two new Tesla Model 3 videos.

Yes, these are the very same folks who posted Model 3 videos in the past (you know, those vids that were soon after removed).

As these vids may be pulled soon too, we’re not going to waste time explaining what’s shown, we ask that you just watch the clips. Time may be limited.

Video above – Hidden Features of the Tesla Model 3

Video below – Detailed impressions of the new Model 3!

UPDATE (at bottom): A third video is now online – Interior Hidden Features, hat tip to MTN Ranger)