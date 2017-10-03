New Tesla Model 3 Videos Show Hidden Exterior/Interior Features, Detailed Impressions
OCDetailing is back again with two new Tesla Model 3 videos.
Yes, these are the very same folks who posted Model 3 videos in the past (you know, those vids that were soon after removed).
As these vids may be pulled soon too, we’re not going to waste time explaining what’s shown, we ask that you just watch the clips. Time may be limited.
Video above – Hidden Features of the Tesla Model 3
Video below – Detailed impressions of the new Model 3!
UPDATE (at bottom): A third video is now online – Interior Hidden Features, hat tip to MTN Ranger)
Uggg, why is he closing the door pushing the glass. You should never close a frameless door by pushing on the glass.
You darn skippy. I had the same thought.
OMFG!!!
That was driving me nutts!!!!!!!
In the second video the guy sits in the back in the form of pretzel and talks how much space is there ;))
I wouldn’t call it pretzel. But it does look tight on both the legroom as well as head room though.
May not be worse than similar 3 series or A4 class of vehicle but certainly not spacious.
Also, I noticed the “bottom breather” vent with shutters… =)
Does it really take two hands, to open a door?
Opening the door with 1 hand — Minute 4 on the first video.
no, ford pickups from the 1970-1996 all opened the same way. push with thumb then pull with hand
No towing capability on this car. I don’t suppose that’ll be an OTA update, huh?
I was looking forward to towing a small trailer behind my Model 3.
If I have to wait a year and spend $60k for the AWD Model 3, forget it.
Agree. I have been towing the same 5×10 trailer for a couple of decades now. Be it behind a truck, Accord, Rav4, or rx350, it doesn’t matter. Towing abilities is a must. Might as well buy an S if the entry cost of towing a Mod3 is going to be in the 60k range.
“If I have to wait a year and spend $60k for the AWD Model 3, forget it.”
Tesla is suggesting AWD availability next summer. If you need AWD today, then go buy something else. No-one is holding a gun to your head to buy a Model 3.
I’m not aware of any indication that Tesla will restrict AWD to the higher-trim models. They have claimed that the AWD option on the 3 would be under $5000, so you’re looking at under $40k for an AWD Model 3.
Unless you have evidence indicating the AWD model will cost $60k, then you’re just foolishly speculating.
I know Musk tweeted something but the basic fact is it would be odd for a company to offer rated towing on their lower end model in the US when they have a more expensive model to sell you if you want to tow.
It’s just how it’s done in the US.
If you want to tow, just do it. Find someone to put a hitch on and have at it. You’re going to have to live without the rating though.
That is like saying Ford shouldn’t allow for tow hitches on their f-150 and f-250 lines. Because if you want to tow something you should buy the f-350.
My 1991 Honda Accord had a tow rating, along with holes to bolt up a hitch. So please stop making excuses for Tesla.
Where do you see no towing capability?
Check the first video – there’s no tow hitch on the car. In the video two bolts are shown holding the plastic cover on, but apparently there is no structure underneath to bolt a hitch plate onto.
Unclear whether Tesla will actually deliver on this claim (per Musk’s tweet) or drop it.
Either way, presumably it is something the aftermarket can address, just like it does for all the other cars in the US.
An aftermarket hitch, yeah. Unless someone is worried that what they want to tow is so heavy it might bend the frame/unibody of the car/truck, I can’t imagine why anyone would let a tow rating be the deciding factor in buying a car or not. My dad put a tow hitch on practically every car he owned. He even used his VW Beetle to tow a light trailer!
Someone commented here on InsideEVs that laws or regulations in Europe prevent a trailer hitch from being installed on cars which are not tow rated. But here in the USA, celebrate your freedom with an aftermarket tow hitch!
But do exercise common sense when towing, especially if you’re not familiar with it. Limit highway speed, never forget you’re towing a trailer, and take it slow and careful when backing up or making a tight turn.
No tow hitch is actually a show-stopper for me here in Germany. You get in trouble with authorities here when you try to tow without approval from the car maker or the authorities (after many expensive tests and exhaustive paperwork, someone did that here for the ZOE).
So, believe it or not, to me the ZOE is superior to the Model 3 without tow hitch.
Actually although Elon Musk promised a tow hitch for Model 3 on Twitter, Tesla proved their ignorance to the towing people by ignoring 1500 signature of a petition for a tow hitch for the Model S.
I really like to buy a Tesla, but if they keep ignoring me … well, is there anything more convincing than money walking out of the door?
Perhaps it’s not ignorance which caused Tesla to omit any tow rating for the Model S. You just don’t see people using their Rolls-Royce, or their Aston Martin, their Beemer or Benzo for towing. Luxury cars generally are not used for utility vehicles.
In fact, I recall one post from someone considering a Model X. They said that while the MX could be used to drive down to the local Home Depot and buy a bunch of stuff including 4 x 8 sheets of plywood, they would never subject such an expensive car to that kind of wear-and-tear.
No car can do everything well. That’s why there are hundreds of models of cars, not just a handful. Long distance towing is something that BEVs, with their limited store of energy, don’t do well. The Model X, which is tow rated, loses about half its highway range when towing even a moderately small trailer.
Now, that’s not to say you shouldn’t use your BEV for local hauling, or to tow your boat down to the local lake. It’s only for long distance towing that a BEV is at a significant disadvantage.
If you want to use your Model S for towing, and you don’t live in Europe with its ridiculous restrictions on towing, then just put an aftermarket tow hitch on the thing, and use it for light to moderate towing.
But don’t expect Tesla to cater to the relatively tiny number of people who would want to tow with their Model S. Most Model S owners have another car, a gasmobile or hybrid perhaps more suited for towing.
Anyone else think the door handle was over engineered just for the sake of “over engineering”????
That is not a KISS approach……lol
…..nor is it a “Minimalist” approach.
It’s for aerodynamics.
And it’s simpler/cheaper/more reliable than the S’s self-presenting handles.
I’ve owned many cars and I have had to change the electrical switches for either the door lock or the windows and many times had to have the car “reset”/”Relearn”.
I’ve never had to do that on mechanical door handles.
I don’t see that either simple/cheaper nor is it more reliable.
The whole point was to get the handles flush for streamlining.
Not to mention lack of mechanical door openers for rear. Tesla and their door fetish is going to be one of the biggest reason why I’ll stay away (if I ever do).
Design is to optimize aerodynamics by keeping the handle flush to the body.
“Anyone else think the door handle was over engineered just for the sake of ‘over engineering’????”
Well, for the sake of gee-whiz gadgetry, absolutely. Ditto for the electronic door latches… or is that just part of the same package?
Yeah, I get the desire for flush door handles. But the KISS approach would have been to engineer them so that they rotate in the middle, so you would push in on one end to unlatch the door.
As it is, the electronic door latches are just one more thing to go wrong (well actually, several things), and at least the front doors have to have emergency mechanical release levers in case of power failure. That’s another complexity and expense which the KISS approach would have eliminated.
Those people saying that Elon learned from his mistakes in making the Model X too complex/? Well, apparently he didn’t learn enough.
It has automatic louvers down there, just like the Bolt. I am actually fascinated how many similarities there are. Similar range, onboard charging, weight, PM motor, battery pack layout, for the base models, steel chassis, aluminum skins, etc. Obviously, FWD vs RWD, and sedan vs hatch, but otherwise remarkably similar. When you start making consumer vehicles, and counting beans, it is hard to stray too far.
Mods, third video is up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2VRtAFqb4U
Thanks MTN R! Will add that into the story now (and a hat tip of course)
Thx. It has a nice view of the USB ports, inside the center storage area, front license plate holder, steering wheel buttons, etc. Software definitely seems a work in progress.
A door on the intake would not need a fan.
The battery can get hot while you are not moving, eg during charging, then you need a fan.
5 minutes of a moron speculating about the car at random.
“I thought the car was nuclear powered, but I took off the front plate and didn’t find anything”.
Thanks.
I felt the same way. Here is a guy trying to explain a car he has no idea about. The vents don’t cool the battery. The battery is liquid cooled and its under the car not under the hood. And thats not a charger in the frunk, its an EVSE. The charger again is under the car. And a hitch will be available its just not on this particular car. And a valet or anyone else can open the trunk from the outside. There is an emergency release located outside the car. Its present on the S and the X as well. I do not yet own a Tesla yet i know these things. How does he have a car in front of him but doesn’t know what he is talking about.
How do you think the liquid cooling system removes heat from the coolant? The answer is: a radiator, which requires air flow.
“Charger” is the common parlance for an EVSE. He’s not wrong, you’re just engaging in pointless pedantry.
When the car is in valet mode the frunk cannot be opened. The emergency release requires connecting a 12V battery to wires you pull out from the circular cutout on the front bumper. It will not function even then unless the car’s battery is disconnected. See the Model 3’s first responder manual if you require more details.
Apologies, instead of radiator I should say heat exchanger. Those still require air flow to function.
Bam!
How about a look at the suspension and steering; some say it has double wishbones in front, multilink in back and rack and pinion steering…which is a racing suspension setup similar to a series 3 BMW.
Apparently some bad welds which led to a second problem with bolts is the cause of the delay in production. Early employee owners notified Tesla, which presumably means that is now fixed.