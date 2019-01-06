New Study Shows Which Countries Lead & Trail In Electric Car Adoption

41 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The variation between countries is significant, indicates a new study by GoCompare.

The case example pointed out below is for Canada, but the interactive graphic allows for you to pick and choose what you’re searching for.

There are 23,620 electric cars in Canada, ranking the country 13th out of the 30 International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries analysed for the research. There are more electric cars in countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Switzerland – all smaller than Canada.

Canada, the second largest country in the world by area, had 5,841 charging points for electronic cars making it the ninth best equipped. In comparison, the tiny Netherlands comes third with 32,875 charging points. This means Canada has the seventh worst charging point network with just 0.56 charging points every 100 kilometres, compared to 23.25 in the Netherlands.

All charging points and petrol stations combined, the proportion of charging points in Canada is just 28 percent, the seventh lowest among the IEA member countries. This means 5,841 charging points against 15,000 petrol stations. In the best-performing Norway the proportion of charging points is 87 percent, while China comes third with 68 percent.

Highest number of electric cars

With 1,227,770 cars, China has the highest electric car stock in the IEA countries. Canada comes 13th with 23,620 electric cars. There’s one electric car to every 1,554 Canadians, while there’s one to every 30 Norwegians.

China – 1,227,770 electric cars United States – 762,060 Japan – 205,350 Norway – 176,310 United Kingdom – 133,670 Netherlands – 119,340 France – 118,770 Germany – 109,560 Sweden – 49,671 Belgium – 31,630

Highest number of charging points

China, the fourth largest country in the world by area, has more charging points than any other country, while Canada comes ninth with the second largest area.

China – 213,903 United States – 45,868 Netherlands – 32,875 Japan – 28,879 Germany – 24,289 France – 15,978 United Kingdom – 13,534 Norway – 10,350 Canada – 5,841 Korea – 5,612

Lowest number of charging points per 100km



Some electric cars have a range of less than 100 kilometres. With an average of 0.56 charging points every 100 kilometres (or one every 200 kilometres), Canada has the seventh poorest network.

Australia – 0.05 charging points per 100km Poland – 0.13 Hungary – 0.13 Finland – 0.19 Mexico – 0.39 Czechia – 0.47 Canada – 0.56 Italy – 0.56 Estonia – 0.65 USA – 0.68

The Netherlands has the highest number of charging points per 100 kilometres with 23.25 charging points every 100 kilometres.

Lowest number of cars per charging point

Canada has the tenth lowest number of electric cars per charging point. It only has 4.04 cars per charger, while Iceland has as many as 77.72.

Mexico – 0.60 Slovakia – 1.88 Ireland – 2.66 Czech Republic – 3.08 Poland – 3.21 Estonia – 3.22 Spain – 3.41 Netherlands – 3.63 Denmark – 3.86 Canada – 4.04

Lowest proportion of charging points against petrol stations

These are the worst-performing countries for the number of charging points against the number of petrol stations. The percentage represents the portion of charging points which in Canada is 28 percent, ranking the country seventh worst.

Australia – 7% Poland – 8% Mexico – 12% Italy – 12% Hungary – 12% Czechia – 14% Canada – 28% United States – 29% Spain – 31% Finland – 31%

What we analysed

GoCompare set out to see which countries are best-prepared for the future of electric cars by looking at the following factors:

The number of publicly accessible charging points per kilometre of each country’s road network.

The number of petrol stations vs the number of publicly accessible charging points in each country.

Each country’s electric car stock (including battery electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars) vs its number of publicly accessible charging points.

The number of normal power* and fast power** charging points that are publicly accessible.

*normal power charging points mean > 3.7 kW and ≤ 22 kW

**fast power charging points means AC 43 kW chargers, DC chargers, inductive and Tesla Superchargers

Source: GoCompare