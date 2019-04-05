New Renault ZOE Won’t Be All-New, Just A Heavy Redesign Instead

29 M BY MARK KANE

All-new or heavily redesigned – it will be a strong contender

According to Renault design boss Laurens van den Acker, the upcoming new Renault ZOE will be a “heavy phase two design rather than a new car from the ground up,”.

In other words, it could be a significant upgrade over the previous generation in terms of exterior (inspired by the new Clio but won’t change much, LED lights), interior (with sustainable materials), electric motor, battery capacity and charging system – too some degree just like in the case of the second-generation Nissan LEAF.

The interesting part is about the new bespoke electric car platform (to be shared with alliance partners – Nissan and Mitsubishi):

“The bespoke electric platform, which will be used for all forthcoming small to medium-sized EVs, will allow greater battery capacity for a range target of 250 miles under the new, more real-world WLTP testing regime.” “There are two approaches: you make a dedicated vehicle or derivative. We approach it more with dedicated platforms. We have economies of sale in the Alliance. A dedicated platform gives us more freedom especially in the interior.” – Laurens van den Acker

Expected upcoming improvements:

about 95 kW electric motor, compared to current 80 kW version (R110)

electric motor, compared to current 80 kW version (R110) range of 400 km (250 miles) under WLTP , compared to 400 km (250 miles) NEDC in case of current Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) version

, compared to 400 km (250 miles) NEDC in case of current Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) version fast charging up to 100 kW using CCS Combo or 22 kW three-phase

Source: Autocar