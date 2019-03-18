New Renault Clio Previews Interior Of New Electric ZOE

12 M BY MARK KANE

Take a look inside the Clio to get glimpses of the new ZOE

Renault unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show the fifth generation of the Clio, which is one of the best-selling cars in Europe. The French manufacturer already sold 15 million Clio since its introduction in 1990.

We would not bother that much because it’s a gas car, but while we are awaiting the arrival of the new Renault ZOE, we guess that a lot of changes in Clio will be found in the new ZOE (both models are produced at the same production line in Flins, France). The interior is significantly improved. The first thing we notice is the new 9.3-inch vertical touch screen for multimedia.

The second thing is that Renault is launching hybrids under the E-Tech name and the new Clio will be first with an E-Tech hybrid system. Media reports that E-Tech is coming with just 1.2 kWh battery (for up to 5 km of all-electric range at low speeds) and it’s a non-plug-in hybrid option, but who knows, maybe that will change in the future.

Renault Captur and Renault Megane are expected to get E-Tech Plug-In systems with 9.8 kWh battery for up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range.

