New Renault Clio Previews Interior Of New Electric ZOE
Take a look inside the Clio to get glimpses of the new ZOE
Renault unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show the fifth generation of the Clio, which is one of the best-selling cars in Europe. The French manufacturer already sold 15 million Clio since its introduction in 1990.
We would not bother that much because it’s a gas car, but while we are awaiting the arrival of the new Renault ZOE, we guess that a lot of changes in Clio will be found in the new ZOE (both models are produced at the same production line in Flins, France). The interior is significantly improved. The first thing we notice is the new 9.3-inch vertical touch screen for multimedia.
The second thing is that Renault is launching hybrids under the E-Tech name and the new Clio will be first with an E-Tech hybrid system. Media reports that E-Tech is coming with just 1.2 kWh battery (for up to 5 km of all-electric range at low speeds) and it’s a non-plug-in hybrid option, but who knows, maybe that will change in the future.
Renault Captur and Renault Megane are expected to get E-Tech Plug-In systems with 9.8 kWh battery for up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range.
Press blast:
ALL-NEW RENAULT CLIO: THE ICON OF A NEW GENERATION FULLY REVEALED AT GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
- Full debut at Geneva International Motor Show
- Evolutionary exterior styling combines with revolutionary interior design
- All-New Clio features 100 per cent LED headlights across the range
- New R.S. Line trim has more sporty look, including F1 blade and honeycomb grille
- All-New ‘Smart Cockpit’ includes large 9.3-inch vertical multimedia screen
- Interior features class-leading 10-inch TFT digital instrument binnacle
- Interior space maximised by the pursuit of every available millimetre
- Enhanced customisation with eight interior design schemes and 9 exterior colours
- All-New Clio is first Groupe Renault car to be built on new CMF-B platform
- All-New Clio draws on the DNA of the previous four generations of the French icon
- Clio has been a success story for 30 years and has been top of the B segment in Europe since 2013
- UK sales begin Autumn 2019.
Renault is presenting the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon having sold some 15 million units. Launched in 1990 the Clio has become Groupe Renault’s best-selling model worldwide. Clio represents the French population’s favourite car more than any other model and has risen to the top of the B segment in Europe since 2013. In a remarkable sales performance, Clio sales have increased each year between 2012 and 2018.
More modern and athletic, the All-New Clio draws on the DNA responsible for its success for nearly 30 years. It builds on the strengths of each of the four previous generations, opening a new and highly anticipated chapter in an illustrious story.
- From Clio I, it “has all the makings of a larger segment vehicle”. Like the model launched in 1990, the All-New Clio features technology found on higher-end vehicles such as Mégane.
- From Clio II, it has adopted extremely high standards of spaciousness and comfort.
- Like Clio III, it ushers in a new era in terms of perceived quality.
- From Clio IV, it inherits a strong design, one that inspired the entire Renault range and became a true trademark.
Designed according to the “Evolution and Revolution” principle, the All-New Clio rewrites the rule book with more mature body styling and an entirely revamped interior. Featuring more sculpted lines and a more assertive front end, the All-New Clio gains in vitality and modernity while remaining instantly recognisable, even though it comprises 100% new parts. Inside, the revolution is strikingly clear. The completely redesigned interior is inspired by higher-end segments, both in terms of perceived quality and available technology. These strengths benefit all motorists, bringing them greater practicality and ease of use.
“The fifth-generation Clio is very important for us as it is the best-seller in its segment and the second best-selling car in Europe, all categories combined. The Clio is an icon, and the latest features the very best of the previous generations. The exterior design of Clio IV won over our customers and continues to do so today, so we chose to keep that DNA while bringing modernity and elegance to the new model. The interior has undergone a true revolution, with a considerable improvement in perceived quality, greater sophistication and technology. It is the best Clio ever.”
Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Design
The All-New Clio is the spearhead of Groupe Renault’s strategic plan, “Drive the Future (2017-2022)”. Presented in autumn 2017, the plan has three key objectives:
- Electric: by the end of the plan, Groupe Renault will offer 12 electrified models in its range. The All-New Clio will be the first with an E-Tech hybrid engine based on technology developed by Renault.
- Connected: also by the end of the plan, the company is targeting 100% connected vehicles in its key markets. The All-New Clio perfectly illustrates this momentum with its new connected multimedia system developed by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.
- Autonomous: by the end of the plan, Groupe Renault will market 15 models equipped with autonomous driving technology. The All-New Clio will be a pioneer in this respect by making the driver assistance systems leading to autonomous driving widely available on a city car.
The All-New Clio is central to the strategy aimed at strengthening synergies in the Alliance. This strategy notably hinges on the development of shared technologies and the use of new platforms, such as the CMF-B platform that the All-New Clio is the first to be built on and its new electrical and electronic architecture. The platform can thus integrate the latest technologies to respond to new market requirements.
The pioneer of a new generation of Renault models, the All-New Clio is also available in a new R.S. Line version, inspired directly by Renault Sport.
