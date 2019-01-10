Nissan LEAF e+ Image Overload & Videos Galore

1 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF e+ is simply the best LEAF yet

Nissan LEAF e+ had its big day with an unveiling in Yokohama, Japan at Nissan‘s global headquarters and a parallel presentation at the 2019 CES.

We are cautiously optimistic about the latest version, which soon will enter sales in Japan, then also in the U.S. and Europe.

After all the iterations and upgrades since 2010 it actually seems to be a very mature product – the best LEAF so far. It has more range, more power and even will charge at higher power. If only the battery stays healthy without liquid cooling (time will tell) e+ has a strong chance. The main weaker point will be the availability of CHAdeMO, but Nissan doesn’t have high requirements for ultra-fast chargers – 100 kW chargers will be enough.

The new version must last a few years until Nissan whas some kind of all-new platform for all the upcoming new BEVs from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (we assume that this is the case).

Now let’s check all the images and videos on the new LEAF e+ (LEAF PLUS in North America).

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)



62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)

(+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size) 288 lithium-ion cells

battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard

(whichever occurs first) is standard 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)

(up 50% from 243 km/151 miles) 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)

of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles) 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)

of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles) 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)

of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles) 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)

electric motor (up from 110 kW) and (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version) 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)

