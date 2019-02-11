New Renault ZOE To Get 250 Miles Of Electric Range

FEB 11 2019 BY MARK KANE

Renault ZOE to follow the Nissan LEAF upgrade path.

According to L’Argus, Renault will introduce in the second half of this year its second-generation ZOE, based on the new Renault Clio V.

The changes will concern the exterior (but mainly in front, inspired by the Zoe e-Sport concept), interior (instrument cluster, infotainment) and core components (motor, battery, charging).

The motor power will apparently increase a little bit to about 95 kW, the new lithium-ion cells should increase the range to 400 km (250 miles) under the WLTP test cycle, while the charging system will be now compatible with CCS Combo DC fast charging of up to 100 kW (the 22 kW three-phase AC charging will remain).

Starting price of the new ZOE is expected to be lowered by a few percents to around €30,000 ($33,830).

Renault expects that sales will increase substantially in the second half of this year and prepares the Flins plant to produce up to 440 ZOE per day (compared to 220 per day now). In 2018, sales amounted to about 40,000, which means that at least in theory, 80,000 should be possible in 2020.

Upcoming improvements:

about 95 kW electric motor, compared to current 80 kW version (R110)

electric motor, compared to current 80 kW version (R110) range of 400 km (250 miles) under WLTP , compared to 400 km (250 miles) NEDC in case of current Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) version

, compared to 400 km (250 miles) NEDC in case of current Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) version fast charging up to 100 kW using CCS Combo or 22 kW three-phase

Source: largus.fr via Electrek