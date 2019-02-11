New Renault ZOE To Get 250 Miles Of Electric Range
Renault ZOE to follow the Nissan LEAF upgrade path.
According to L’Argus, Renault will introduce in the second half of this year its second-generation ZOE, based on the new Renault Clio V.
The changes will concern the exterior (but mainly in front, inspired by the Zoe e-Sport concept), interior (instrument cluster, infotainment) and core components (motor, battery, charging).
The motor power will apparently increase a little bit to about 95 kW, the new lithium-ion cells should increase the range to 400 km (250 miles) under the WLTP test cycle, while the charging system will be now compatible with CCS Combo DC fast charging of up to 100 kW (the 22 kW three-phase AC charging will remain).
Starting price of the new ZOE is expected to be lowered by a few percents to around €30,000 ($33,830).
Renault expects that sales will increase substantially in the second half of this year and prepares the Flins plant to produce up to 440 ZOE per day (compared to 220 per day now). In 2018, sales amounted to about 40,000, which means that at least in theory, 80,000 should be possible in 2020.
Upcoming improvements:
- about 95 kW electric motor, compared to current 80 kW version (R110)
- range of 400 km (250 miles) under WLTP, compared to 400 km (250 miles) NEDC in case of current Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) version
- fast charging up to 100 kW using CCS Combo or 22 kW three-phase
CCS instead of Chademo… that says a lot, considering the close association with Nissan.
it never had chademo
Huh, I had always assumed that due to the association with Nissan that it was Chademo. I stand corrected.
Just to remove possible confusion: the existing Zoe never had any DC charging at all — neither CCS nor CHAdeMO.
True, but it always had the 3-phase AC charging, which for some versions of the Zoé supported 43kW — a neat design using the inverter in reverse while still being low-cost. Looks like they’re giving that up, but CCS @ 100kW more than makes up for it. Retaining 22kW is quite nice as well.
I don’t know how common 22kW AC chargers are outside France, but seems like they would make a lot of sense for destination chargers like shopping centers — an hour’s charging will provide >100km additional range, enough to get the driver home if s/he’s in the home region.
It’s certainly far cheaper to provide such chargers than DCFC; I hope additional car models will support this, so it will makes sense for businesses that want to attract customers to install them.
(all of the above irrelevant for North America).
We have lots of 22kW chargers in Scotland. It seems such a shame that more cars don’t come equipped to maximise use of them. It’s a big improvement over 7kW when a rapid isn’t free or has been ICE’d. The gap between rapid and destination does seem to be too big.
Some argue that 25 kW DC chargers are a better approach for this…
tons of 22kW AC chargers all over germany, especially in the rural areas without DC chargers
Not sure about neat design… The original Tesla Roadster also used the drive inverter for charging, but they abandoned that approach. Not sure what the downsides are — but clearly there must be some major ones…
The advantage of DC chargers is that they don’t require anything beyond cabling/contactors on the vehicle side — no actual charger circuity to carry around. Also, with rising power levels, chargers increasingly benefit from battery buffering — in which case a DC charger actually becomes *more* economical than an AC one.
22kW AC fairly common in Europe due to more 3-phase service.
But 43kW was more of a French thing.
In Germany there are / have been many 3 cable chargers with 50 kW DC CCS + Chademo + 43 kW AC.
The Zoe 43 kW motor was made by Continental DE.
Chademo is dead in Europe so it doesn’t say much at all… it is the obvious and really only choice.
Depends how you define “dead”. There are still more CHAdeMO chargers in Europe then CCS.
But Japanese manufactures like Nissan and their sister brand Mitsubishi are more or less the only EV manufacturers still using CHAdeMo in Europe. All European, American and Korean brands seems to opt for CCS instead. Even Tesla Model 3 comes with CCS in Europe. I think it’s only a question of when Nissan/Mitsubishi will switch to CCS in Europe too. And some new European supercharger networks like Ionity’s new 350 kW network only supports CCS.
Yay!
Exciting times ahead. The new Opel Corsa Electric should also be in a similar price range.
Isn’t that just a Bolt with a name change, like the Ampera E.
A new car in a new platform (e-CMP) from a completely different group (GM vs PSA)
It’s Leaf’s smaller stepsister.
The car has absolutely nothing to do with GM.
Huh? The eCorsa (which is a future model) will have nothing to do with the Leaf. it’s will be a PSA design.
It will be built on the PSA e-CMP platform, under several names: Peugeot 208 electric, the Citroën C4, the equivalent Vauxhall, and the DS3 Crossback e-tense, all of which are the same car except styling, including identical drivetraining. The DS3 has already been shown, and should launch this year already, the other brands’ versions the following year.
https://www.drivingelectric.com/ds/754/new-ds-3-crossback-e-tense-2019-specs-prices-and-sale-date
Or the Leaf. Different platform, BMS, motor, infotainment, etc.
Welcome to 2019.
I don’t think PSA will make their EVs in high volumes until 2021. They haven’t publicly secured a large battery order. Expect delays and slow ramp due to battery supply issues. They are also new to EVs, so we have yet no idea if they manage to get the Battery TMS and other EV features done correctly. I would be happy to proven wrong, of course.
@Happosai
They will make volume production in 2020 because of new tighter EU emission law. This is why you see so many EVs and PHEVs being launched in 2019.
The ID is a larger car (compact class, like a Golf), while the Zoe is subcompact, like a VW Polo.
Current Zoe is larger than Polo, smaller than Golf. I hope they make Zoe 2 a bit larger.
Aside from being a different size class, the ID. is supposed to be significantly cheaper. (Priced like a diesel Golf, which starts at 24,000 Euro.) It will use a dedicated BEV platform made from the ground up, and it will be built at scale. The Zoe is pretty good for what is essentially an ICE conversion, but it won’t be able to keep up with the new generation of dedicated BEVs. Renault-Nissan are supposedly also working on a new dedicated BEV platform, but AFAIK it’s not supposed to be available before 2021.
That’s nice, and what we need. Competition to push product development rate, technology and prices.
440 cars a day makes for 2500 a week. Had Tesla such a ridiculous production rate, everybody would be screaming…
I think it’s a good sign for the Zoe. Double the production rate is very good.
The business models of these cars are totally different. The market potential for a Zoe is far smaller than for a tesla model 3 (or any other tesla coming our way).
I am very confident that Renault currently produces more cars than Tesla does (notwithstanding the awesome feat Tesla is pulling off!)
Production level would probably be good, since they share parts with another car.
I wonder what about 43kW charging.
Looks to me like they’ll give that up, given it has CCS. Not all versions of the Zoé had it anyway, and if it saves Renault some cost, I see the point. AFAIK, it was the only car to support 43kW AC, so probably not easy to convince businesses to install such destination chargers, and as far as motorway quick chargers go, that’s now a CCS-only proposition, at least in Europe, given Tesla is also joining the crowd.
The 43kW charging required a different motor, and it had slightly lower range.
A 43kW charger is probably too expensive for this sort of car. CCS is a lot cheaper.
400 km (WLTP)
+
“Starting price of the new ZOE is expected to be lowered by a few percents to around €30,000 ($33,830).”
=
Very good
With dealer discounts and state incentives you can get the current Zoe (including battery) in Germany for just 26k €. If the new model is available at a similar price, I’m quite sure which car will be my next one.
Any word on battery cooling? I worry because of potential carryover from the Leaf. I hope Renault is independent enough to build the car well.
The Zoe has historically had very good battery performance. It has always had active cooling too. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that future versions are guaranteed to be the same, but at least there’s a trend.
Here’s some leaked specs on the ZE40 battery: https://pushevs.com/2019/02/10/renault-zoe-ze-40-full-battery-specs/
The actual generation of RENAULT Zoe has only 12 cm (7.5 inch) the ground clearance…a little value….
12cm is 4.72″. I suspect lots of people live in places where that’s not a problem. I don’t drive over 4.72″ of snow and I live somewhere it snows. (Going to get 9-15″ inches tonight, followed by some freezing rain. Yay.)
A lack of ambition, again, from Renault.
Care to elaborate?…
“about 95 kW electric motor”, “400 km WLTP”
The current Zoe 40 can do ~300 km WLTP, so battery must be ~33% larger. That means ~200 MJ (55 kWh) battery. I hope the Zoe 2 will have a high-voltage battery, with nominal voltage at ~400 V and max voltage at 430-440 V like the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron. This allows to charge or discharge battery 10-15% faster with no additional waste-heat.
I bet (really I hope) the improve will be due the efficiency increase, at least in a part.
No battery specs! How many kWh? So it’s about 200 miles NEDC range. Don’t play games with me!
The WLTP range of the actual Zoe is around 300-316 km so 186 to 196 miles.
So if the new model should get 400 km (248 mi) WLTP range the battery should be around 52 to 55 kWh. Maybe a little more.