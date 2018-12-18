New Kia Soul EV To Get 39-kWh Battery From Niro EV

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Not the 64-kWh battery from the Niro EV though.

Regardless, at 39-kWh, the next-gen Kia Soul EV will go a whole heck of a lot further per charge than the electric Soul available today.

Slated to be shown at the LA Auto Show, the next-generation Kia Soul, in electric form, will boast a much bigger battery than it does today.

The current Soul EV features a 30-kWh battery pack and is EPA-rated at 111 miles of range. With its new 39-kWh pack (the smaller of the two packs offered on the Kia Niro EV), the 2020 Soul EV should go some 140 miles per charge. That’s still far short of the top range electric cars, but it’s a solid improvement nonetheless.

In releasing this first teaser (above) of the new Soul, Kia states:

An undeniable automotive icon will make its world debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. The instantly recognizable Soul Crossover is all new for 2020 and will come to market with awesome versatility for everyone. Its bold design, uncompromising utility and fun-to-drive personality will be highlighted through the availability of several drivetrains, including turbocharged and “gas-free” electric(1) options. The all-new Soul Crossover is set to go on sale next year.

Unfortunately, like seemingly every other Kia and Hyundai plug-in sold in the U.S., availability will be limited and present a problem for buyers outside of CARB states. Per Kia:

2020 Soul EV will be available in select retailers in select markets with limited availability.

Kia Soul EV Spy Shots

Source: Kia, Autocar