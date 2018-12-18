New Kia Soul EV To Get 39-kWh Battery From Niro EV
Not the 64-kWh battery from the Niro EV though.
Regardless, at 39-kWh, the next-gen Kia Soul EV will go a whole heck of a lot further per charge than the electric Soul available today.
Slated to be shown at the LA Auto Show, the next-generation Kia Soul, in electric form, will boast a much bigger battery than it does today.
The current Soul EV features a 30-kWh battery pack and is EPA-rated at 111 miles of range. With its new 39-kWh pack (the smaller of the two packs offered on the Kia Niro EV), the 2020 Soul EV should go some 140 miles per charge. That’s still far short of the top range electric cars, but it’s a solid improvement nonetheless.
In releasing this first teaser (above) of the new Soul, Kia states:
An undeniable automotive icon will make its world debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. The instantly recognizable Soul Crossover is all new for 2020 and will come to market with awesome versatility for everyone. Its bold design, uncompromising utility and fun-to-drive personality will be highlighted through the availability of several drivetrains, including turbocharged and “gas-free” electric(1) options. The all-new Soul Crossover is set to go on sale next year.
Unfortunately, like seemingly every other Kia and Hyundai plug-in sold in the U.S., availability will be limited and present a problem for buyers outside of CARB states. Per Kia:
- 2020 Soul EV will be available in select retailers in select markets with limited availability.
Kia Soul EV Spy Shots
Source: Kia, Autocar
I like my 2018 Soul EV as a city car. Great format and more than enough “fuel” to get me around without having to charge even every single day.
Having said that … 39kWh to me makes very little sense …. while it’s great city car, it’s not so great for longer distance drives … drag, comfort and limiting room inside. I just don’t see the desire where majority really needs to pay for range ability they don’t need. That should be left for Niro EV … I think Kia is just wasting battery capacity putting 39kWh into a city car. Keep the 30kWh and compete with price. It’s a good car and price can make it a great value in 30kWh trim …. free advise Kia … LOL
I think they can do the 39KWH a year from now for less than the 30Kwh a year ago. Cost competition is already in effect.
Cost-wise to them, perhaps … but why should I pay for 39KWh, if I don’t need it? If it’s true what you say, they should keep offering 30kWh and lower the price adequately.
I hope we are not going the way of a silly camera megapixel race ….
Just using the old battery would *not* lower the costs — if it even fits in the new car. If they actually want to offer a smaller battery variant for a lower price (which I guess they might do), they will have to design a dedicated new battery variant for that purpose. Though that might not be worthwhile either, unless they can share it with other models for better economy of scale…
It probably makes sense to have fewer battery choices, it seems all their cars will have 39 or 64 kWh batteries. I think few will complain about the larger battery especially if price remains the same.
There are plenty reasons why a larger battery is desirable even for a city car. It reduces range anxiety. It offers flexibility at times where it needs to drive further than usual — maybe even occasional inter-city trips. And for people who don’t have convenient charging at home, a longer time between chargers is always a *huge* win.
Sad Face. Love my SOul EV+, lease will be up in 2020 and will see. Niro EV is the front runner. Curious if anything else will factor. 145 miles is decent and and given my 93 mile version works 99% of the time for me, The cost and value debate will start. 39Kwh for what $$$4 vs 64Kwh. if I won’t use the 30 extra KWh regularly, why pay for it?