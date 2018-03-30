New Keanu Reeves Stunt Features Horse Against E-Bikes

6 H BY RIDEAPART.COM

Wild West meets 21st Century in this dramatic chase

Two movies are not enough for John Wick to enjoy the full extent of his revenge. I’m surprised PETA hasn’t honored him already. The guy has killed a lot of people to avenge his dog. Coming in 2019 is a third chapter of the John Wick well… trilogy now, I guess. Filming has begun and we’ve already been treated to a peek at the type of action we can expect. Looks like we’re getting a horsepower vs horsepower chase in the streets of New York.

Keanu Reeves’ Wick is going full-on John Wayne as he straddles not a motorcycle, but a horse, chased by a pair of bad guys on motorcycles. We would imagine he commandeered a mounted police’s steed; it’s probably faster than breaking into a car or push starting a bike.

Considering a horse gallops at a speed of up to 30 mph, the riders on motorcycles are pretty lousy chasers, and Wick must be an expert rider, managing to remain in the saddle on a galloping horse while fighting off his opponents. What does pulling up to a guy on a horse while you’re stuck having to hold a handlebar gets you? Shot.

Have you noticed how quiet the chase is? Other interesting, yet slightly more subtle detail of the chase is that the two riders coming after Wick are green at heart. Being bad doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the environment, right? They are both straddling Zero DSR bikes—excellent choice of vehicle if you need to sneak up on your target without the sound of the engine giving you away.

Finally, Reeves gains some extra badass credits by performing his own horse vs e-bike chase stunt. Release date for John Wick: Chapter 3 has been set for May 17th, 2019.