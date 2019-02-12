New Images Of Rivian R1T Electric Truck Show Fancy Roof Rack

23 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Spied sporting a new roof rack.

The Rivian R1T electric truck has been spotted outside of the Rivian facility in Plymouth, Michigan.

This wouldn’t normally be a big deal since we’ve seen the R1T pickup in the flesh several times now. However, what’s new here is that roof rack.

We’ve yet to see an R1T with a rack and this one looks pretty slick.

We’re digging these new shots with the rack. This is surely one slick electric truck. It seems quite obvious to us that Rivian is becoming more and more the real deal and these shots may well indicate that there’s more than one R1T out there. If you recall, just the other day Rivian posted this image from the backcountry. Can the R1T be in two places at once? Perhaps that backcountry image was a few days old.

If we zoom in a bit on one of the images, you can see the rack more clearly.

It’s clear to us that the R1T is all about utility. From its massive frunk, to that full pass-thru (see below) and now onto this roof rack. It surely can carry a lot of gear and goodies. Never before have we seen a truck so well thought out on the storage front.

Source: Rivian Forums

Images: Rivian Forums