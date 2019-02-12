  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY 16

Spied sporting a new roof rack.

The Rivian R1T electric truck has been spotted outside of the Rivian facility in Plymouth, Michigan.

This wouldn’t normally be a big deal since we’ve seen the R1T pickup in the flesh several times now. However, what’s new here is that roof rack.

We’ve yet to see an R1T with a rack and this one looks pretty slick.

We’re digging these new shots with the rack. This is surely one slick electric truck. It seems quite obvious to us that Rivian is becoming more and more the real deal and these shots may well indicate that there’s more than one R1T out there. If you recall, just the other day Rivian posted this image from the backcountry. Can the R1T be in two places at once? Perhaps that backcountry image was a few days old.

If we zoom in a bit on one of the images, you can see the rack more clearly.

It’s clear to us that the R1T is all about utility. From its massive frunk, to that full pass-thru (see below) and now onto this roof rack. It surely can carry a lot of gear and goodies. Never before have we seen a truck so well thought out on the storage front.

Source: Rivian Forums

Images: Rivian Forums

16 Comments on "New Images Of Rivian R1T Electric Truck Show Fancy Roof Rack"

scottf200

I’m pretty sure I’ve seen a video of the Rivian truck at an auto show and behind the interview, we saw people moving the truck bed rack DIRECTLY to the roof (perhaps the review video too talked about it). Meaning they designed it to be movable and fit to work in multiple locations.

22 hours ago
DB

Look like it expands from the middle so that seems very likely.

21 hours ago
Neromanceres

Yes! I too have seen this video. It was shown on Fully Charged: https://youtu.be/QMfxJEfb4lw?t=896

20 hours ago
Doug B

Yup, and shows how its designed to move from bed to roof, very neat.

16 hours ago
scottf200

Thanks, Neromanceres, I was pretty sure I wasn’t seeing things. Here is a still image of them moving it:
http://i.imgur.com/p28qyX7.jpg

15 hours ago
Steven C

O yay…another truck that will never see it used as a truck… don’t the 1%er DBs out there have enough options already?

21 hours ago
TJKR

1%er DBs can always find a use for one more vehicle.

21 hours ago
Sibilance

Hey, every move to an EV is at least one less ICE vehicle on the used market so it could still be considered a win?

13 hours ago
wavelet

Not really. Environmentally speaking, A BEV is only 10% better than an ICE vehicle. The real goal is to eliminate a large number of vehicles on the road, particularly in the US, where you need to eliminate at least half. One vehicle per household max.
Conspicuous environmentalism can actually cause more silly trucks-as-personal-transport to be built than would be an equivalent number of cheaper ICE trucks. They actually make things worse.

8 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

“We need some more free PR. What should we do?”

“Put a roof rack on the truck in public…?”

“Seriously? You think that’s all it would take? A freakin’ roof rack???”

“Give it a shot. Can’t hurt.”

21 hours ago
JyChevyVolt

Wait til you see the tent mounted on top.

20 hours ago
QCO

Yes, they’ve got one!

Hope they have as many people working on production as they do on acccessories…

19 hours ago
Will

They do have a factory

17 hours ago
Sibilance

I sheepishly admit that it got me to take a second look at the truck.

13 hours ago
Steven

Now we’re getting down to the important stuff!!

20 hours ago
JDMD

The folks at the LA Auto show demonstrated what is likely seen here, noted by scottf200 too. The bed rack is meant to be transferred to the roof. Pretty cool feature.

19 hours ago