New Images Of Fisker eMotion Surface Ahead Of CES Debut

21 hours ago by Domenick Yoney

Get ready for the Fisker to spread its wings in Vegas!

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off on the 9th of January in Las Vegas, Nevada. Uncoincidentally, this is also the times and place that Fisker has chosen to officially launch its first electric vehicle, the EMotion.

Now, we’ve seen the brand’s luxury EV before, even out in the wild. Even with its dragonfly-wing doors spread wide open, as if to catch a morning breeze. Still, that hasn’t stopped Henrik Fisker, the company’s eponymous founder, from sharing even more images on Twitter. Now red, the prototype looks as lovely as ever, and we appreciate the small flood of photos.

Along with the photos were a few tidbits about what we can expect from the company at CES as well as later this year. For instance, Fisker famously has a flexible solid state battery technology it is working on, and it will be bringing a sample of that to the show. It also reminds us that sometime in 2018, the outfit will announce more models, which we expect will include a slightly smaller, slightly more affordable sedan, perhaps with “normal” doors.

Interestingly, Fisker also tweeted out that the company will offer a leather alternative, as it did during its first incarnation. It doesn’t appear to be going all-in on the vegan approach, though, as its next photo shows leather being applied to the inside of a door of the 400-mile EV.

Finally, Fisker also let slip the name of one of its autonomy technology partners. Apparently, the EMotion will be equipped with LIDAR from Quanergy Systems, which bills itself as the “leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions.”

Enjoy the photos and be sure to check back on tomorrow when we should get even more details about this automotive work of art, as well as the solid-state battery that may power, and possibly many of our devices one day.

