New Genesis Electric Concept To Debut In New York
38 M BY JACOB OLIVA
Will Genesis showcase an electric hypercar?
Genesis is bound to do the same thing again at the upcoming New York Auto Show.
The now-standalone company of Hyundai is bound to repeat history by showing new electric show car next month. To recall, the Korean luxury brand showcased the Essentia – an all-electric concept that’s confirmed to be going into production as Genesis’ priciest car. With its compelling looks and heart-stopping theoretical performance numbers (0-60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds), it’s one of the showstoppers during last year’s New York Auto Show.
But then again, you can take this speculation with a grain of salt.
While a new electric show car is an exciting bit on its own for Genesis, Donckerwolke added that an updated production-ready Genesis G90would also take center stage in its booth in New York.
Meanwhile, Hyundai will showcase the new Sonata and the all-new Venue crossover. The latter is a newly-named crossover that the world has yet to see and will slot below the Kona.
Source: CNET Roadshow
Categories: Concepts
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!