New Flyer Unveils New Xcelsior CHARGE Electric Bus With Up To 600 kWh Battery

2 days ago by Mark Kane

New Flyer has announced its next generation electric bus – the Xcelsior CHARGE, complete with a battery pack capacity that we have never seen before!

The standard 40-foot can be equipped with up to 600 kWh of battery according to the company, but it really gets interesting with New Flyer’s 60-foot articulated model – which tops out at 885 kWh!

Ranges of these buses will be tremendous, with the company stating “realistic transit ranges of over 200 miles on single charge” for the 40 foot/600 kWh ebus alone.

Depending on the version, batteries are provided by XALT Energy or A123 Systems, while the motors are supplied by Siemens.

Earlier this year Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) ordered 35 60-foot Xcelsior electric buses with option for 65 more.



“With a focus on advancing bus technology in North America, New Flyer first revealed its battery-electric Xcelsior design in 2011, unveiled a prototype in 2012, and delivered the first bus in 2014. Over the past five years, New Flyer conducted intensive research, development and testing to improve the design, performance, and technological advancement of the battery-electric Xcelsior bus, which is now introduced as the Xcelsior CHARGE™ available in 35, 40, and 60-foot articulated bus rapid transit models. The Xcelsior CHARGE™ builds on the industry leading Xcelsior transit bus platform, with extended range battery technology made in America, electric motors with efficient regenerative energy recovery, the highest torque available for steep grade cities such as San Francisco and Seattle, and charging infrastructure compliant with industry standards.“ “Passengers on the battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ will experience the quietest and most accessible transit bus ride available, with improved step height, expanded front door width, the best entry ramp ratio (1:7) in the industry for passengers with mobility assist devices, and best-in-class passenger carrying capacity (up to 83 passengers – seated and standing). All accomplished by optimized battery placements to comply with maximum gross axle and gross vehicle legal weight limits. The Xcelsior CHARGE™ extended range configurations allow for up to 600 kWh battery capacity obtaining realistic transit ranges of over 200 miles on single charge based on Federal Transit Administration test protocol. “

