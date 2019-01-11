New Flyer Lands Five 60-Foot Electric Bus Orders

1 H BY MARK KANE

New Flyer sells more 60-foot electric buses

New Flyer received order from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for 5 sixty-foot articulated Xcelsior CHARGE electric buses. Each can take some 120 passenger.

The buses will be utilized on the on Silver Line routes to demonstrate EV technology. We can only guess that if those new, articulated buses will meet expectations, MBTA will order more.

New Flyer benefits from completion of the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Model Bus Testing Program, which enables to qualify for FTA funding.