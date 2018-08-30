close
  3. New Flyer Wins Canada’s Largest Contract For 40 Xcelsior CHARGE Buses

New Flyer Wins Canada’s Largest Contract For 40 Xcelsior CHARGE Buses

BY MARK KANE

Montréal and Laval ordered New Flyer buses with 466 kWh battery packs

New Flyer received Canada’s largest ever battery-electric bus contract for 40 forty-foot, Xcelsior CHARGE buses for Montréal (30) and Laval (10).

Both transit agencies – the Société de transport de Montréal (“STM”) and the Société de transport de Laval (“STL”) intend to purchase only all-electric buses from 2025 and 2023 respectively, which means those orders will be just bigger and bigger in the future.

New Flyer will equip the buses with rather huge 466 kWh batteries, which should be enough for a few hundred miles.

“New Flyer Canada ULC (“New Flyer”), the Canadian subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that the Société de transport de Montréal (“STM”) and the Société de transport de Laval (“STL”) have awarded New Flyer a contract for 40 forty-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses. New Flyer bid successfully against two competitors, confirming its position as now serving all 25 of the largest transit agencies in North America.

The notice to proceed for the pilot bus is expected October 31, 2018, and the notice to proceed for the production buses is expected following the nine month review of the pilot bus.

The new order, supported by funding from provincial and federal governments, includes 10 buses for STL and 30 buses for STM, together making it the largest ever Canadian battery-electric bus procurement to date. The purchase furthers efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by exploring unique electric mobility solutions to create more livable cities. Currently, both agencies operate battery-electric bus pilot programs, and intend to be fully electric in future with STL and STM committing to buy only electric buses as of 2023 and 2025, respectively.

The buses will use depot-based charging to slow-charge the buses, with 466kWh batteries on board.”

“With the announcement, Laval and Montréal join the likes of Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, Palm Springs, and other cities across North America operating New Flyer’s zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses.”

Jennifer McNeill, Vice President, Sales and Business Development said:

“New Flyer is proud to deliver on Canada’s largest battery-electric, zero-emission bus procurement, bringing electric mobility to the communities of Laval and Montréal. We remain committed to creating more livable cities through engineering smarter and more efficient buses, and working collaboratively with industry leaders such as STL and STM to deliver connected, zero-emission public transit solutions.”

Categories: Bus

Tags: , ,

1 Comment on "New Flyer Wins Canada’s Largest Contract For 40 Xcelsior CHARGE Buses"

Kyle

Come on Grand River Transit… take note of this. We are the tech hub of Canada…

7 minutes ago