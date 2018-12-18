New Flyer Is First With Altoona Tested 60-Foot Articulated Electric Bus
New Flyer succeeds where others didn’t?
New Flyer announced that its sixty-foot articulated heavy-duty transit bus (on the right) has become the first and only sixty-foot battery-electric bus to complete the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Model Bus Testing Program at Altoona, Pennsylvania.
The new bus can take up to 132 passengers and go long-distance. The biggest battery option is 885 kWh battery.
The Altoona tests are important from subsidies standpoint as transport agencies could be required to purchase only buses that complete the tests.
“With successful completion of Altoona Testing, U.S. transit agencies can now utilize FTA funding in support of their purchases of sixty-foot (battery and fuel cell) electric Bus Rapid Transit (“eBRT”) buses from New Flyer, further enabling smart mobility solutions for cities across North America.”
Interestingly, Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America, said that other manufacturers of sixty-foot electric buses attempted the rigorous Altoona tests with sixty-foot buses without success.
“We are tremendously proud to lead transit bus innovation in North America with the first sixty-foot electric bus to complete Altoona Testing. Other manufacturers have attempted the rigorous Altoona tests with sixty-foot buses without success, so we celebrate this important milestone in deploying zero-emission bus propulsion technology, on a proven, safe, and reliable bus platform.”
Chris Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Customer Service, New Flyer said:
“Our sixty-foot electric bus models offer the highest capacity of any transit bus in North America, with the ability to transport 132 passengers at a time. New Flyer’s sixty-foot battery-electric and fuel cell-electric model buses are equipped with two driven axles (rear and center) for enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions; an added safety feature of our exclusive electric propulsion system. Combined with regenerative braking from electric motors using Siemens power management to recharge lithium-ion batteries sourced in America, this eBRT assists with reduced traffic congestion, cost effective transit, improved air quality, and greater smart mobility solutions to communities across America.”
Categories: Bus
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "New Flyer Is First With Altoona Tested 60-Foot Articulated Electric Bus"
The only other 60 foot electric bus available is the BYD articulated bus. Guess they did not complete the Altoona testing. Too rigorous?
BYD has had some quality control issues and some performance shortfalls w regards to hilly routes. Cool to see New Flyer stepping up to the plate on what looks like a demanding test.
https://www.altoonabustest.psu.edu/test-reports/index.aspx
“… (There are no minimum performance standards for the tests nor are the tests rated “pass” or “fail.”) The bus reports are considered confidential until the manufacturer gives permission to publish it or until such time as the manufacturer responds to a procurement bid by a Federal Transit Administration-funded recipient.
Prior to purchase, recipients requesting federal funding must obtain a copy of the report for the specific bus model that is to be purchased using federal funds. This enables the recipient to manage risk during procurement by providing an unbiased means of comparing bus performance on standardized tests. ”
Hmmm – who to believe: “passed rigorous test” or “no pass or fail”?