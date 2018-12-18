New Flyer Is First With Altoona Tested 60-Foot Articulated Electric Bus

5 H BY MARK KANE

New Flyer succeeds where others didn’t?

New Flyer announced that its sixty-foot articulated heavy-duty transit bus (on the right) has become the first and only sixty-foot battery-electric bus to complete the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Model Bus Testing Program at Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The new bus can take up to 132 passengers and go long-distance. The biggest battery option is 885 kWh battery.

The Altoona tests are important from subsidies standpoint as transport agencies could be required to purchase only buses that complete the tests.

“With successful completion of Altoona Testing, U.S. transit agencies can now utilize FTA funding in support of their purchases of sixty-foot (battery and fuel cell) electric Bus Rapid Transit (“eBRT”) buses from New Flyer, further enabling smart mobility solutions for cities across North America.”

Interestingly, Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America, said that other manufacturers of sixty-foot electric buses attempted the rigorous Altoona tests with sixty-foot buses without success.

“We are tremendously proud to lead transit bus innovation in North America with the first sixty-foot electric bus to complete Altoona Testing. Other manufacturers have attempted the rigorous Altoona tests with sixty-foot buses without success, so we celebrate this important milestone in deploying zero-emission bus propulsion technology, on a proven, safe, and reliable bus platform.”

Chris Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Customer Service, New Flyer said: