New Details Emerge On Volkswagen I.D. Hatch: 48-kWh Battery Or Bigger
Three battery versions of this Volkswagen electric are expected.
We are about a year away from the market launch of all-new new Volkswagen I.D. electric hatchback (in Europe, as North America will not get it). The German manufacturer is now apparently preparing to begin tests of pre-production versions at the Ehra-Lessien proving ground in eastern Germany.
According to the latest news, there are three battery/powertrain versions. The base will offer basic performance and some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range using about 48 kWh battery.
The price of cheapest I.D. is expected to be around £32,000 in UK ($42,000 or €35,700) or £27,500 after £4,500 Plug-In Car Grant.
The second version will get more battery capacity, for close to 450 km (280 miles) of range and more power.
The third version probably will offer the maximum of the MEB platform, which could be up to 600 km (373 miles) and even more power, but even rumors don’t contain numbers yet.
It’s also expected that there will be 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers, as well as 125 kW DC fast charging capability.
Source: autoexpress.co.uk
The dollar price is nonsense as always. Multiply with 0.8 to obtain a US pricing equivalent.
Well, not exactly nonsense, since it’s the European price; and apparently it won’t be coming to US at all… But I agree that it’s not useful for comparison. (The correct adjustment would be dividing by 1.2, though.)
Take in account that European prices normally have taxes included.
He did. He even told me off for taking shortcuts in calculating the 100% from 120% after tax since I chose the lazy route in going with 80% from 100%. Which I think is alright since it is only approximately anyways.
I wish VW would bring this car here to the US; it is far more appealing to me than the puffed up ID crozz they plan for us Americans (includes those north of the U.S. I presume).
Considering that it’s the successor of the e-Golf — which has abysmal sales in the US — and comparable to the likes of the Leaf — which doesn’t do terribly well either — I don’t think we can really fault them…
The regular Golf is a poor seller in the USA. GTi is popular, so I would expect the iD Gti to make it stateside.
GTI and Bolt EV sell in similar numbers in the US.
I agree, but sales of already available Bolt EV and Leaf show that it wouldn’t sell well here.
Seems foolish and ignorant not to sell in the U.S. I would definitely be interested in this vehicle. Not everyone wants a SUV.
It’s foolish that almost everyone seems to want a SUV. It’s not foolish for car makers to respond to the demand.
They create the demand with puffed up marketing.
The originally claimed 400 – 600 km figure was NEDC; while these new numbers are WLTP — so the top model will more likely come out at around 500 km.
With EPA figures even lower, that means both ends of the spectrum would be somewhat below the two Model 3 variants, but not too much. Sounds decent for an EV going on sale in early 2020 — but if the rumoured prices are true, nothing too exciting really…
I guess that explains why they are planning for a production of only 100,000 in 2020?
Good sign though that they are planning three power train variants. This indicates that they are serious about making these profitable, rather than just compliance cars…
I agree. It needs to be cheaper. With a significantly lower price it could be a hit in Europe.
600 kms NEDC are 300 real life. I don’t expect too much of this car.
And starting from 35.000 means that the longest range version will go up to 45.000€, minimum, with most basic interior.
I expect it to be significantly cheaper. VW has previously been talking about sub-25k EUR.
And if so, it would be very welcome. The best selling cars in Europe are cheap. A cheap but decent quality and range EV would be much more useful to add to the mix in 2020 than, say, something priced like a Kona but offering even more range.
Less than €25,000.-
(price in Germany)
Maybe 25,000 Euro in Germany with incentives, i.e. 29,000 Euro base price? I think that would be a very reasonable price for what it is…
25,000 before incentives sounds unlikely. That would be a major breakthrough — and VW is not exactly the cheapest of brands in general…
The current incentive program ends in 2019.
€25,000 is without incentives.
Yes, VW seems to be serious about EV’s.
VW wants to grab a substantial marketshare of EV sales (during the next decade).
Global EV production in 2025: 3 million EV’s.
But not much coming in the current decade.
The price of cheapest I.D. is expected to be a little less than €25,000.- (in Germany).
———-
Im ersten Quartal 2020 soll er bei VW-Händlern sein, gleich in größeren Stückzahlen. Und Ulbrich verspricht “ein bisher unerreichtes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis”. Der Basispreis dürfte eine Sensation sein, denn VW plant einen Einstieg bei knapp unter 25.000 Euro, haben wir jetzt gehört.
————-
Thomas Ulbrich
Der 51-Jährige treibt die ID.-Reihe als E-Mobilitäts-Vorstand voran.
Battery pack: 48 kWh
Range: 330 km WLTP
This would then be the benchmark of practical and affordable EV’s (in Europe).
Right you are. Oh and another thing. The golf is a very fine car in terms of materials and build. It’s certainly no Zoe. So this would be perfect.
URL?
https://edison.handelsblatt.com/erleben/vw-startet-countdown-zur-grossen-elektro-offensive/23093964.html
Get over it. Dieselgate is the best thing to happen for the rEVolution.
Nobody cares. They just want affordable and clean transportation. Whichever automaker provides it, people will buy it.
Should bring it to North America.
This isn’t the value proposition for everybody. It looks like competition for the bottom half of the Model 3 portfolio.
If it’s really the size of the Golf but with more interior space, it will please a lot of people in Europe. As the Golf is still the number one seller here. By far.
So at some point in the future, VW is promising to bring you what Tesla made available 5 years ago. LOL.
And damn it, can you please give us the rating system used to come up with those range numbers?
So?? Tesla sold a $30,000 car five years ago…
Awesome…. Where can I get one??
Yes, the $35k car Tesla also promised long years ago :).
The numbers are in wltp range though. Multi with a factor of about 0,8 to get EPA. 48 kWh battery at 55 mph will probably result in a range of about 205 miles though. So driving fairly slow will get you that range.