New Details Emerge On Volkswagen I.D. Hatch: 48-kWh Battery Or Bigger

4 H BY MARK KANE

Three battery versions of this Volkswagen electric are expected.

We are about a year away from the market launch of all-new new Volkswagen I.D. electric hatchback (in Europe, as North America will not get it). The German manufacturer is now apparently preparing to begin tests of pre-production versions at the Ehra-Lessien proving ground in eastern Germany.

According to the latest news, there are three battery/powertrain versions. The base will offer basic performance and some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range using about 48 kWh battery.

The price of cheapest I.D. is expected to be around £32,000 in UK ($42,000 or €35,700) or £27,500 after £4,500 Plug-In Car Grant.

The second version will get more battery capacity, for close to 450 km (280 miles) of range and more power.

The third version probably will offer the maximum of the MEB platform, which could be up to 600 km (373 miles) and even more power, but even rumors don’t contain numbers yet.

It’s also expected that there will be 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers, as well as 125 kW DC fast charging capability.

39 photos

Source: autoexpress.co.uk