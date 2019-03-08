12% Of New Cars Sold In Sweden In February 2019 Were Plug-Ins

54 M BY MARK KANE

It will only go up when the next-generation PHEVs hit the showrooms

Sweden noted two-digit market share of plug-in electric cars for six consecutive months. In February, sales amounted to 2,781, which is 52% more than a year ago.

Market share stands at 12%, which is partially thanks to the shrinking overall market volume by 15%. EV Sales Blog says that it’s a common phenomenon for many countries that once plug-ins reach a certain share, they grow further, while the overall market starts to decrease. Well, it could be the result of many factors – especially the diesel downfall by more than a third.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – February 2019

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains top selling model in Sweden with 496 new registrations, followed by Kia Niro PHEV (324).

Source: EV Sales Blog