12% Of New Cars Sold In Sweden In February 2019 Were Plug-Ins

54 M BY MARK KANE 2

It will only go up when the next-generation PHEVs hit the showrooms

Sweden noted two-digit market share of plug-in electric cars for six consecutive months. In February, sales amounted to 2,781, which is 52% more than a year ago.

Market share stands at 12%, which is partially thanks to the shrinking overall market volume by 15%. EV Sales Blog says that it’s a common phenomenon for many countries that once plug-ins reach a certain share, they grow further, while the overall market starts to decrease. Well, it could be the result of many factors – especially the diesel downfall by more than a third.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – February 2019

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains top selling model in Sweden with 496 new registrations, followed by Kia Niro PHEV (324).

Source: EV Sales Blog

987StopCanabilism

These are a smarter people, politically, economically and ethically.
They are the leaders in the world.

48 minutes ago
ffbj
I would say despite the often quoted 1% of all vehicles in the worldwide fleet, now at 2% btw, as proof that evs are insignificant, that the developing world should be excluded from the mix as there the numbers are actually inconsequential, at least for now. The ev revolution is a top down phenomena, so it should mainly be tracked that way. Then the pace of change doesn’t look glacial at all, it looks more like the trajectory of a rocket, straight up, though the low level of ev adoption in the developing world drags the curve down and flattens it. Since evs are relatively expensive and poor countries have little income per capita most people there simply can’t afford them. In addition no charging networks, or little access to electricity for charging their vehicles, makes the prospect for rapid change in those countries rather dim. I think it’s the bigger problem in the long run for getting the most ev in the hands of the most people. In richer countries, with reasonable political leadership, the transition to a large share of the total vehicle fleet in said countries, 50% +, comprised of plug in vehicles will be relatively quick,… Read more »
8 minutes ago