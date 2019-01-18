New BMW 7 Series PHEV Gets More Battery Capacity And Range

1 H BY MARK KANE

But isn’t the grill too small now?

BMW recently released its new 7-Series, which brings a significant upgrade rather than just a simple facelift.

The plug-in hybrid BMW 745e iPerformance will be available in three versions, which all get a 12.0 kWh battery (up from 9.2 kWh) and 83 kW electric motor. The range slightly improves, so we expect that in the real world (EPA) 18 miles (29 km) will be possible.

745e

745Le (longer)

745Le xDrive (longer and all-wheel drive)

More on the general changes you can see below in images and the video overview:

BMW 745e Specs:

Max system output 290 kW / 394 hp and 600 Nm – six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (210 kW / 286 hp) and 83 kW electric motor

– six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (210 kW / 286 hp) and 83 kW electric motor 12.0 kWh battery for up to 54-58 km (33.5-36 miles) or all-electric range

battery for or all-electric range Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

Top speed 250 km/h (155 miles)

Top speed (electric) 140 km/h (87 miles)

Charging time for 100% charge: 4.4 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

BMW 745Le Specs:

12.0 kWh battery for up to 52-55 km (32-34 miles) or all-electric range

battery for or all-electric range Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.3 seconds

BMW 745Le xDrive Specs:

12.0 kWh battery for up to 50-54 km (31-33.5 miles) or all-electric range

battery for or all-electric range Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.1 seconds

The new BMW 7 Series specs details here

Changes:

World premiere for the new BMW 7 Series: Premium carmaker BMW sharpens the profile of its flagship luxury-class models. New exterior design exudes significantly greater presence and elegant precision. New interior appointments create refined, feel-good ambience and further enhance long-distance comfort.

New, striking and high-prestige appearance thanks to 50-millimetre taller front end. New BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround and surface area around 40 per cent larger. Slimmer headlight units, optionally with BMW Laserlight. Outer air intakes now with large, painted plates and eye-catching chrome trim strips.

Vertical Air Breathers in the front side panels bring extra precision, clarity and solidity to the car’s flanks. Side trim strips now extend into the rear apron.

Extensively re-designed rear end. Rear apron contours adopt the design language of the front air intake trim. Integral exhaust tailpipes with larger chrome surrounds. New, three-dimensional and 35-millimetre slimmer rear lights with red/black surfacing. Sharply defined, very slim light strip (six millimetres wide) below the chrome bar between the rear lights provides an extra stylistic flourish.

Expanded portfolio of exterior paint finishes and light-alloy wheels. Design Pure Excellence for the exterior and interior and M Sport package provide scope for individualisation. Extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line now available.

Stylish sophistication for the interior. Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with extended quilting, new fine wood interior trim strips and Ambient highlight in smoked-glass look create harmoniously crafted luxury ambience. Leather steering wheel with optimised arrangement of multifunction buttons. Re-positioned tray for wireless charging of mobile phones. BMW Touch Command with upgraded hardware and software. Rear-seat entertainment system with full-HD touchscreen display.

Enhanced acoustic properties optimise long-distance travelling comfort: improved soundproofing around the rear wheel arches, B-pillars and seatbelt outlet covers in the rear, and for the side windows and rear window (acoustic glass).

Updated line-up of engines. All variants meet the Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard. V12 engine in the BMW M760Li xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 12.5 – 12.4 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 285 – 282 g/km) now with gasoline particulate filter. New V8 engine with maximum output raised by 60 kW/80 hp to 390 kW/530 hp for the BMW 750i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.5 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 217 – 217 g/km) and BMW 750Li xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.6 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 218 – 218 g/km). Also available: three diesel engines with up to four turbochargers and outputs ranging from 195 kW/265 hp to 294 kW/400 hp.

emissions combined: 285 – 282 g/km) now with gasoline particulate filter. New V8 engine with maximum output raised by 60 kW/80 hp to 390 kW/530 hp for the BMW 750i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.5 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO emissions combined: 217 – 217 g/km) and BMW 750Li xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 9.6 – 9.5 l/100 km; CO emissions combined: 218 – 218 g/km). Also available: three diesel engines with up to four turbochargers and outputs ranging from 195 kW/265 hp to 294 kW/400 hp. Plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 7 Series now with specially adapted six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and upgraded high-voltage battery. System output in SPORT mode raised to a maximum 290 kW/394 hp. Electric range increased to 50 – 58 kilometres (31 – 36 miles).

Sophisticated chassis technology delivers exceptional balance between luxurious ride comfort and the dynamic flair for which BMW is renowned. Adaptive suspension and two-axle air suspension fitted as standard. Integral Active Steering and Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation (not available for plug-in hybrid models) available as options. BMW M760Li xDrive and plug-in hybrid variants with model-specific chassis tuning.

Further progress towards automated driving. Exceptionally wide range of driver assistance systems. Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and lane control assistant. Standard-fitted Parking Assistant now also includes Reversing Assistant.

Standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation system, fully digital, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Control Display with consistent, modern graphics. New BMW Operating System 7.0 enables extremely fast access to settings and functions, customisable displays and multimodal operation via touchscreen display, iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons, voice control and gesture control.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant acts as a digital co-driver and expert on the car. Controlled by natural voice commands. Vitality and relaxation programmes plus three Experience Modes with need-based compositions of lighting, air conditioning, fragrancing, seat massage, shading, seat heating and seat ventilation. Integration of Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business. Remote Software Upgrades for updating vehicle functions over the air.