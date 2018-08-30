New BMW 330e iPerformance Coming In 2019 With More Electric Range

50 M BY MARK KANE

BMW 330e to get electric range increased by a third.

BMW unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show its all-new 3 Series Sedan (ICE), which will hit the market on March 9, 2019. At first, there will be available only conventional versions (320i, 330i, 318d, 320d, 320xDrive and 330d), but the new 330e iPerformance plug-in hybrid should be ready in summer 2019 (in the U.S. in 2020).

According to BMW, the new 330e will be able to drive up to 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric mode, which is a third more than the current version. Because the current version is rated by EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery, we assume that the new version will be rated at maybe 19 miles (30 km).

System output to be 185 kW (215 kW with a boost) and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) will take about 6.0 seconds, which sounds the same as the current generation.

2020 BMW 330e iPerformance specs:

up to 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric range

( in a XtraBoost mode) eight-speed Steptronic transmission

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds

Here is what BMW says about the new 330e, images with general changes in new 3-series and some videos:

“Summer 2019 will see a further addition to the drive system portfolio in the form of a plug-in hybrid model. This new generation of the BMW 330e Sedan combines the exceptional driving dynamics of the sports sedan, unrivalled by any other manufacturer, with the latest BMW eDrive technology. At a provisional figure of up to 60 kilometres (37 miles)*, the electric range has increased by around a third compared with the predecessor model, while both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of the new BMW 330e Sedan are down by more than 10 per cent – to 1.7 litres per 100 kilometres (166.2 mpg imp) and 39 grams per kilometre* (provisional figures). In addition to these selling points, the intelligently controlled BMW eDrive technology imparts a hybrid-specific dimension to the driving enjoyment characteristic of the brand. The electric drive integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission joins forces with the combustion engine to generate system output of up to 185 kW – or up to 215 kW when the newly developed XtraBoost mode is engaged. The BMW 330e Sedan can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds (provisional figure). Adding to the unique driving experience provided by this model variant, the power unit’s soundtrack reflects the plug-in hybrid mode engaged at the time to highlight either the characteristic sportiness of the BMW 3 Series Sedan or the almost silent gliding typical of all-electric driving. Due to the integration of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery under the rear seats and the positioning of the fuel tank above the rear axle, the introduction of BMW eDrive technology results in only a slight reduction in boot space. Almost the entire range of optional extras is available to encourage individualisation. Standard specification for the new BMW 330e Sedan includes pre-conditioning of the heating and climate control system.”

The all-new BMW 3 Series Sedan