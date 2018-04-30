Clock Ticks Down For Tesla/GM – New Bill Filed To Extend Tax Credit
A new bill is introduced to the House Ways and Means committee that extends the tax credit.
Automakers have been pushing for an extension of the EV tax credit for months. So far not much has come of the efforts. But it seems that at least a few members of the legislative branch have been listening. Last month, Representatives Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) co-sponsored a bill that would significantly increase the number of buyers that could receive the full federal EV tax credit.
House Bill H.R.6274 would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend certain tax credits related to electric cars, and for other purposes.” The bill would make a number of changes that would be welcome by anyone hoping to purchase an EV in the next few years.
According to PlugInSites.org, H.R.6274 would remove the 200,000 EV credit trigger. Instead, an unlimited number of EV tax credits would be available for the next 10 years. The legislation would also reportedly allow buyers to receive the credit immediately rather than with their tax rebate come tax filing season.
Welch believes that if his bill becomes law it will have a huge positive impact on jobs. At the unveiling of his legislation in Burlington, Vermont, the congressman stated: “We are in a race for the winner of the technology for electric vehicles and this credit is going to help spur that.” A similar bill is expected to be introduced in the Senate by Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
Certainly, there is a lot to like in the bill, although its future is uncertain in the current political climate. There is some bi-partisan support for an extension of the rebate. But if an extension is going to pass, it will probably be scaled back.
Source: PlugInSites
No legislation extending the tax credit will be signed by the current administration. That’s just a sad, sad fact. Perhaps if the Democrats take over the House and Senate, there’s a slight chance next year. Otherwise, the credit is DEAD for Tesla, GM, and eventually Nissan soon.
I disagree with you on this Bro. Remember, it was a Republican President who signed the original bill into law. Trump has shown a willingness to compromise (perhaps more than many would like on some issues). But the sponsors of this bill need to be more realistic. A 10 year extension will not happen, they should go for 3 to 5 years and then it sunsets for everyone regardless of vehicles sold. Also converting it to a point of sales may be a bridge too far. The less they change, they more likely they are to get something pushed through.
Unfortunately, the skeptic in me thinks the sponsors of this bill don’t actually want it to pass. Based on what they are asking for, it seems they almost want it to fail. That way they can use it as election fodder and say “see, we tried to make these changes but those Waskally Wepublicans are just to mean and wouldn’t work with us.” Both sides play these games all the time unfortunately.
A Republican president that the current president loathes. You think Cheeto wants to do anything to extend something that a Bush signed into law, and has been heavily associated with Obama? Riiiiiight.
Trump makes policy at the Auction Block. Bribe him sufficiently, especially his family members, and you get What Ever You Want. LOL. Drain the Swamp, into his bank account.
Maybe if we were to buy some commercial time on Fox news, we could get the message out….
Yeah, that’s a stretch to think Trump would do anything intentional to help Telsa, since he’s in the pocket of big oil, though his proposed tariff on imported cars would help Tesla as it is the most American made car.
It’s strange how quiet Elon has been about the expiring fed tax credit. He is vocal on just about everything else, but when it comes to the tax credit it’s crickets.
A trade war might end up wiping out most of Tesla’s exports. Not sure how that would help Tesla. Also tariffs on steel and aluminum are not helping Tesla’s production cost. To the extend a trade war causes an economic collapse, that would not help demand for Tesla’s pricey products either.
“, it was a Republican President who signed the original bill into law.”
It was a Republican house and senate that passed the law in 2006 to apply to 2007….but it was only for one year and there were no vehicles that qualified that year. Being only good for one year and with no qualifying vehicles their patrons in the FF industry gave them permission to pass it. Patted themselves on the back at how clever they were. It worked so well they had a redux in 2007 passing it for one more year to apply to 2008.
In 2008 Tesla delivered a little over 100 qualifying vehicles and the Republicans were debating whether to pull the plug for 2009 or to extend one for year.
That’s when they had a problem. with under the threat of the world economy collapsing as a result of their legislation they were desperate. One bone the Dumbocrats had thrown in was the extension of the tax incentive. The repugnants were too desperate to say no.
Perhaps compromise:
At end of 200K converts to @$3,750 instant credit at point of sale for next 5 years.
I’m generally not an advocate for government influencing consumer behavior vis-à-vis tax credits or other forms of government subsidies but in this case I’m in full support of it.
EV adoption greatly promotes American Energy Security (a very important National Security issue) and cleaner air… that’s something every single American should be able to get behind!
Perhaps INSIDEEVs can put together an online petition or info how to write-in our local representatives?
Won’t happen compromise is a dirty word in Washington these days
Example why EV adoption is an American National Security issue:
“Why Are Gas Prices Up? These Frenemies Get Some Of The Blame… Russia and Saudi Arabia have been longtime adversaries over geopolitics and military operations in the Middle East. Now, they’ve formed a surprising bond that is reshaping global oil markets.“ source:
https://www.npr.org/2018/04/30/606208266/why-are-gas-prices-up-these-frenemies-get-some-of-the-blame
Transportation energy costs greatly influences America’s economy… does America want Russia & Saudi Arabia having a great influence on America’s economy?
Americans should google city: Dubai.
You Built That.
You made that great again.
Trump just asked the Saudi’s to increase production because our oil prices are too high (in his opinion). It’s like nailing jello to a wall. Of course we should try to use our own oil at a price that works well consumers and producers in the US and we are ballpark that pricing in my opinion, yet now Trump goes and asks a foreign country to increase output to lower prices on a resource the US produces… baffling.
Oil funds Arab Terrorists thru profits going to Arab Princes, and Arab princes fund terrorists.
( 911 FBI Investigation of who funded the terrorists. )
Raise the gas tax, switch to a national policy for EV’s and Stop Terrorism.
Exxon would be expert at off-shore wind power.
Exxon will make money, some way some how.
oh boy!
FBI investigation, same as CIA investigation pretending Iraq had massive destruction weapons.
First reason terrorists exist is that the G7 are stealing their resources so we can live well.
no oil gold or diamonds = no war.
Sorry this has nothing to do with the actual discussion, but I can stand it when peoples get their brain wash from the news.
Controlling the information is everything,USA government learned that from the Vietnam war
From the 911 terrorists fifteen of the 19 were citizens of Saudi Arabia, and the others were from the United Arab Emirates , Egypt, and Lebanon.
Now please explain to me how the G7 was stealing their resources. It’s really the Saudi’s that are making a good living off our oil addiction.
…and don’t worry about “controlling the information”. In the internet age only countries that severely limit internet access have a chance at controlling information. It took me only 2 seconds to find the Wikipedia entry that debunks your point.
It’s going to die in a he committee. One GOP owns congress and have the votes to kill. Two it’s election season so GOP is not going to liberals agenda close to election and Trump will veto and senate will kill it
Ten years seems like too long. Viable EVs already exist in nearly every segment – incentivize manufacturers to start making and selling more of them sooner.
It isn’t as long as it seems, that is about 2 car generations.
I’d say once Ford and Chrysler hit this cap, then they’ll consider it as then no American manufacture will be getting the full credit anymore, giving US consumers more favor towards foreign cars.
That’s more of a reason to kill the entire program. That would a least level the playing field.
Chrysler isn’t really an american company anymore. Sure they make cars here, but so does Honda. The profit/loss goes overseas, and many of the high-paying jobs are overseas.
I’d like to see them create a common pool that all manufacturers draw from. Say 1,000,000 cars. That may incentivize companies to stop dragging their feet and get a slice of the pie before it’s gone.
Extending the program benefits Ford and Chrysler.
Because both, look at what they’ve accomplished. Nothing.
Ford cancelled the sickly CMAX.
They’ve got NOTHING to show for this program, they are NON-Competitive in EV’s.
But, Ford has a new CEO, so…
10 years is much too long, and it’s a sure way for this bill to be dead on arrival. Ideally they would extend the credit for 5 years, starting a phase out in year 3, i.e $7.5K for years 1-3, then $5k in year 4, $2.5K in year 5 then nothing. If that can’t happen then just kill the credit altogether, I’d much rather see no credit for anybody then have them incentivise people to buy a Toyota instead of a Chevy.
I’m hoping that they aimed high for negotiation, but end up with maybe a 7 year timeline with $7500 for the next year(?), $3500 for 2 years after that, and $1500 for 4 years after that. For all car companies. Something that isn’t too much whiplash for automakers, but also doesn’t punish those who have made great strides at the start and reward the laggards.
And in my opinion keep it as a non-refundable tax credit. As someone said above, the less that is changed, the more likely it is to pass.
Kill the program or at least its current dysfunctional setup. At this point its just a reward for car makers that largely sat on their hands so far and now have plenty of credits left for a long round of unfair competition with the early adopters that did all the heavy lifting.
Unfair? What about those who wasted their credits, using them for conquest sales rather than attracting their own base?
Remember, purpose of the tax-credit was to reduce each automaker’s traditional production by getting loyal buyers to switch.
Not using the subsidy for that purpose is good reason to prevent more from being wasted. Missing that opportunity was their choice. They had their chance, but squandered it.
The purpose of the credit was to help accelerate EV adoption. Many companies, like Toyota, dragged their feet and still don’t offer a BEV. They should not be rewarded now that the pioneers have done the heavy lifting.
The credit should either be reworked so that everyone continues to benefit, or ended completely.
Pick X number of total vehicles for sunset or a sunset date. Month by month companies could see where things were headed and make their decisions from there. Don’t put anything in a single company’s lap. If GM wants to ramp up they can, if Ford does, they can, we know Tesla will because they have told us the game plan for the past 11 years and the future 9.
Don’t make it a game (but politics loves games, it can always be someone else’s fault so much easier then!).
Also going to 1/2 credit after 200k for that company is silly. That still over incentivises those late to the game. An option would be to put everyone at 1/2 the credit for a longer term to phase it out slowly over time too. But to make it company based is pure silly (Unless we are trying to bail out the slow ones which is again a political game)
Why not a simple solution: The next 2 Mio BEV cars produced and sold in the US will get the 7’500 tax credit. The credit will stop at the end of the year in which this number is reached. Optionally (and when it makes sense), an additional X cars sold under USD 30’000 would get a Z tax credit thereafter. IMO such a tax credit should only apply to BEVs, not PHEVs
It’s interesting how the quiet subsidies for Big Oil are open ended..
The subsidy has had its day. Right now it just serves to manipulate prices. Let it go.
Unlimited for 10 years is almost a guarantee to be rejected. It’s not like the economy is suffering. What they should’ve done is cap the combined total from all carmakers to something like 1 million. Then GM and Tesla will benefit the most, and even DUMP will be able to see that easily.