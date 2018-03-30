New Alta Motors EXR Tackles Erzberg Rodeo

5 H BY RIDEAPART.COM

Alta figured that the notoriously grueling Erzberg Rodeo would be a perfect debut for the new EXR, and they were right

For the off-road enthusiasts, little compares to taking a dirt bike out into the wild. At a time where fuel emissions are becoming a global concern, however, we try to find ways to enjoy the outdoors while reducing our impact on the environment. A lot of new companies are coming forward with their own idea on how to satisfy environment-friendly consciences while still enjoying all the pleasures of riding. Recently in Austria, Alta Motors snuck under the radar to introduce a new electric model and made history in the process.

At the beginning of the month, California-based Alta Motors became the first electric motorcycle maker to participate in Austria’s Erzberg Rodeo enduro. In doing so, the company took advantage of the event to launch the 2019 Redshift EXR under the radar. The new model didn’t remain incognito very long, becoming the first electric motorcycle to ever qualify for the grueling enduro event and to complete the race.

The race served as a proof of the model’s off-road capability. If it enjoys playing in the dirt, the Redshift performs just as well on any road as a multi-terrain motorcycle. It is fitted with a headlight and license-plate mount which makes it street legal for when you need to get from one trail to the other.

The EXR is powered by Alta’s new R5.8 Lithium-ion 350 V battery pack with a capacity of 5.8 kWh, capable of producing 50 hp and 42 lb-ft of torque. Charging is estimated to take between 1.5 and 3 hours depending on the type of charger used.

It also receives a set of front and rear Brembo brakes mounted on a 21-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the back. The frame is made from forged steel and aluminum, which makes the bike ultra-light, and weighs in at 273 lb. The maker also banks on the motorcycle’s silent powertrain to heighten the overall riding experience.

Ty Tremaine and the 2019 Redshift EXR finished 43rd out of 500 competitors who tackled the Austrian challenge—a stand out performance for the first all-electric motorcycle to take on the rodeo. The Redshift EXR is expected in dealers very shortly, and pricing will start at $12,495.