New 2019 Volkswagen Passat GTE Plug-In Hybrid Revealed

Volkswagen Passat GTE gets 31% more battery capacity

Volkswagen just introduced the new facelifted Passat, which looks sleek and without a doubt is one of the best-looking cars in its segment. The latest iteration comes on the market when the German manufacturer expects to sell its 30 millionth unit (second best-selling Volkswagen ever).

Besides the enhanced look, Passat got updated tech and most importantly for the plug-in hybrid version, there is significantly more range. We knew that the new PHEV was coming since summer 2018 when the test mule was spotted in camouflage.

Volkswagen will offer Passat GTE (sedan) and Passat Variant GTE (estate) with a 13.0 kWh battery (up 31% from 9.9 kWh), which will be enough for 55 km (34 miles) under the WLTP test cycle. The 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC (50 km more than previously) suggests that range improved by 40%.

According to the press release, pre-sales of new Passat will start in May in some European countries and the market launch will start from the end of August onwards (Germany), but we are not sure whether GTE will be available immediately like the conventional versions.

It’s of course great to see that the Passat GTE will be back, after the previous version was prematurely deleted from the offer in September 2018, because it wasn’t worth certifying it for the WLTP requirements ahead of the facelift.

Volkswagen Passat GTE specs:

13.0 kWh battery (31% more energy than previous generation – 9.9 kWh)

(31% more energy than previous generation – 9.9 kWh) up to 55 km (34 miles) of WLTP range ; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than previous generation)

; up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than previous generation) system output: 160 kW (218 PS) from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor.

from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor. 3.6 kW on-board charger (full recharge in around four hours)

