Nevada Schools To Get $37.5 Million Donation From Tesla

BY VANJA KLJAIC

The grants are slated to help promote the STEM field within the state, eventually yielding more educated workforce for the electric car company

Tesla Motors, in an effort to help develop STEM talent within the state, will issue an initial grant of $1.5 million to Nevada’s K-12 education system. The donation is the first tranche of a total of $37.5 million grant money that Tesla aims to roll out within the state in the next few years. The announcement was made at a meeting with the Nevada Board of Education last Thursday, signifying another batch of investments into the country’s youth.

The main goal of the grant, according to Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, is aimed at giving students more access to particular specialized fields of study. These include Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The grant, slated to be released on a quarterly basis, aims to increase the number of available workers in STEM jobs in the state to increase over the coming years.

“The demand for STEM jobs in Nevada will continue to grow dramatically over the next few years,” said Tesla Chief Technical Officer, JB Straubel.

The first batch of recipients – slated to receive the initial $1.5 million – were picked jointly by Tesla, teachers, business leaders, and Nevada government officials. The first round of recipients includes $315,550 to FIRST Nevada and $127,100 to Robotics Education and Competition Foundation. This will allow schools to establish premier robotics programs and give youngsters a premier chance of working in the field from a young age. Additionally, $263,924 will be given to the DRI at UNR as well in order to develop teacher training programs on robotics and STEM.

Next, the Envirolution, Inc. is set to receive $262,700. It will allow the institution to develop a STEM program which puts its main focus on energy sustainability, but also on projects that help local Nevada schools and businesses achieve better energy efficiency. For Jobs for Nevada Graduate, an additional $200,000 will be granted to help up with the development of mentoring and employability skills. Sierra Nevada Journeys is set to receive $154,083of the grant, designed to help implement programs that would foster interest in the STEM fields at an early age. Furthermore, the grant will be used to obtain 250 scholarships for students in underserved communities, thus helping qualifying individuals to attend overnight learning programs.

Finally, $76,643 will be granted to Energetics Education who will use it for a pilot Solar Rollers program in Washoe County. Designed to challenge high school students to design, build and race solar-powered, radio-controlled vehicles, the grant will help with parts and materials, helping youngsters dive into this field. Additionally, Washoe and Clark school districts are slated to receive $50,00 each, helping them to expand special assignment roles Career and Technical Education offices.

The entire program is designed to help create more opportunities and finally, more qualified workers for Tesla Motors and other high-tech companies in Nevada. The donations were outlined as early as 2014 as part of the Gigafactory 1’s incentive package. In the filings submitted by Tesla back then, the company pledged to make direct contributions to the state’s K-12 programs, complete with a $1 million grant to help fund advanced battery research at the UNL, but also, as a pledge to support the state’s the veterans.

Source: Teslarati