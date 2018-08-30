Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Netherlands Hit Almost 10% Market Share

55 M BY MARK KANE

Netherlands notes its highest plug-in electric car sales since 2016.

In September 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars in the Netherlands reached 2,796, which is some 150% more than a year ago.

In effect, the market share surged to 9.5%! Also, average market share after nine months of 2018 is a decent 4.1%.

The biggest splash was made by Tesla, which delivered some 1,645 cars (1,052 Model S and 593 Model X) – 59% of the total plug-in sales for the month. 292 Nissan LEAFs solds sounds solid, too.

Tesla’s results were so strong that it overshadowed even conventional ICE counterparts like the BMW 5-Series.

New models such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar I-PACE noted 85 and 21 sales, respectively.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – September 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog