Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Netherlands Hit Almost 10% Market Share

Netherlands notes its highest plug-in electric car sales since 2016.

In September 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars in the Netherlands reached 2,796, which is some 150% more than a year ago.

In effect, the market share surged to 9.5%! Also, average market share after nine months of 2018 is a decent 4.1%.

The biggest splash was made by Tesla, which delivered some 1,645 cars (1,052 Model S and 593 Model X) – 59% of the total plug-in sales for the month. 292 Nissan LEAFs solds sounds solid, too.

Tesla’s results were so strong that it overshadowed even conventional ICE counterparts like the BMW 5-Series.

New models such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar I-PACE noted 85 and 21 sales, respectively.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – September 2018

Roy_H

So why was 2015 so high and 2017 so low? Were government incentives removed?

39 minutes ago
Some Guy
End of 2015 (especially December) saw a hike in PHEV registrations (especially the German kind that has almost zero AER), because the sales tax excemption was also applicable to PHEVs. After intially the BEVs were in favor around 2011, the PHEVs rapidly gained marketshare in an examplary case of how to game incentives (as the German manufacturers are good in,, but also Volvo and Mitsubishi Outlander took their share). Especially fleet operators without intention of ever charging the low AER cars took advantage, so the government corrected the legislation to only favor EVs, but gave a few months heads-up, which was of course maxed out. The more important part of this news is the high marketshare of Tesla, even without a single Model 3, having 5.6% marketshare among new car registrations, proving all naysayers that predict declining demand wrong (Model S set new record for Netherlands, best monthly Model S sales ever). I expect similar or maybe even higher numbers until end of the year, and then the Model 3 will land in Tilburg. In other news, Audi is now once more under investigation for cheating. Test protocols for South Korean emission tests were forged and then, to cover up,… Read more »
20 minutes ago