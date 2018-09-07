Netherlands Enjoys Three-Digit Growth Of Plug-In Car Sales

27 M BY MARK KANE

Netherlands is one of the fastest growing plug-in car markets this year.

EV Sales Blog reports that in August some 1,845 plug-in electric cars were sold in the Netherlands, which translates to roughly 165% more than a year ago, although we must remember that 2017 was pretty slow year (after a few years of tremendous results fueled by high incentives for plug-in hybrids).

Last month, Nissan delivered record number of 331 LEAFs in the Netherlands, although the most popular model was the Tesla Model S at 400, followed by Tesla Model X (200) in third. 600 Teslas stands for one third of total sales in the country.

The best selling models so far this year in the Netherlands are:

Tesla Model S – 2,327

Nissan LEAF – 1,777

Volkswagen e-Golf – 1,474

Tesla Model X – 1,319

Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,034

It’s pleasing to see that the first batch of 78 Hyundai Kona Electric were registered.

After eight months of this year, total sales stand at 12,289 (up by over 140%) and 3.7% market share (4.5% in August).

The Netherlands accounted for 40% of Tesla's W.European registrations in August according to @AIDNewsletter data.

Top European market in August pic.twitter.com/kkw5juuZBJ — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 7, 2018

