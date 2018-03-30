  1. Home
  2. Formula E
  3. Nelson Piquet Jr On Gen 2 Formula E Car

Nelson Piquet Jr On Gen 2 Formula E Car

2 H BY MOTORSPORT.COM 2

Coming next year to a city street track near you…

Video description:

Motorsport Network’s Julia Piquet asks her inaugural Formula E champion brother Nelson Jr what his expectations are for the Gen 2 Formula E car, which debuts in season five of the all-electric single-seater series.

Categories: Formula E

Tags:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Nelson Piquet Jr On Gen 2 Formula E Car"

newest oldest most voted
Adam

Did you watch the video, it’s just talking about the body work. Nothing even remotely about the power train.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
sveno

Not even that – the video is only about the sturdiness of the body panels 😀

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago