Nelson Piquet Jr On Gen 2 Formula E Car
2 H BY MOTORSPORT.COM 2
Coming next year to a city street track near you…
Video description:
Motorsport Network’s Julia Piquet asks her inaugural Formula E champion brother Nelson Jr what his expectations are for the Gen 2 Formula E car, which debuts in season five of the all-electric single-seater series.
Categories: Formula E
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Nelson Piquet Jr On Gen 2 Formula E Car"
Did you watch the video, it’s just talking about the body work. Nothing even remotely about the power train.
Not even that – the video is only about the sturdiness of the body panels 😀