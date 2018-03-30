MyEV Deal of The Week: 2015 Chevy Spark EV for $9,250

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Put some Spark EV back in your commute

Since our good friends over at MyEV.com launched their site, the selection of awesome used electric vehicles for sale there has grown significantly. Starting now, we’re going to comb through all these listings and bring you the best, or most interesting, deal we can find each week. We understand, of course, that our choices might not fit your exact needs, so we would also invite you to head over and try out some of the buying tools for yourselves. You may just be surprised at what you can find!

To kick things off, we’ve chosen this lovely Chevrolet Spark EV. Before getting into any details, we should say that this model, the first all-electric lithium-battery-powered vehicle from General Motors, is much beloved by those who’ve had the privilege of owning one. The LG-Chem battery is well engineered and features a temperature management system (TPS). If it has the optional CCS Fast-Charge Port — this one does — it can quench 80 percent of the battery’s thirst in 20 minutes, or completely in 45 minutes. Plus, with its 140 hp and 329 pound-feet of torque, it’s pretty fun to drive, zipping up to 60 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds from a dead stop.

This particular example is a 2015 model and comes in its original electric blue paint. Boasting a range of 82 miles from its 18.4-kWh battery, it carried its first owner faithfully for 32,000 miles. Though said to be the 1LT trim level, we suspect it’s actually the 2LT, as it appears to be feature packed, coming with 15-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats, keyless entry, remote start, heated front seats, cruise control, tilt steering, and air conditioning, among other things.

While it originally came with an MRSP of $25,170, it is now being offered for $9,250. Currently located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, you can get a delivery estimate on the site, as well as message the owner directly.