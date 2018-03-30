MyEV Deal of The Week: 2015 Chevy Spark EV for $9,250
Put some Spark EV back in your commute
Since our good friends over at MyEV.com launched their site, the selection of awesome used electric vehicles for sale there has grown significantly. Starting now, we’re going to comb through all these listings and bring you the best, or most interesting, deal we can find each week. We understand, of course, that our choices might not fit your exact needs, so we would also invite you to head over and try out some of the buying tools for yourselves. You may just be surprised at what you can find!
To kick things off, we’ve chosen this lovely Chevrolet Spark EV. Before getting into any details, we should say that this model, the first all-electric lithium-battery-powered vehicle from General Motors, is much beloved by those who’ve had the privilege of owning one. The LG-Chem battery is well engineered and features a temperature management system (TPS). If it has the optional CCS Fast-Charge Port — this one does — it can quench 80 percent of the battery’s thirst in 20 minutes, or completely in 45 minutes. Plus, with its 140 hp and 329 pound-feet of torque, it’s pretty fun to drive, zipping up to 60 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds from a dead stop.
This particular example is a 2015 model and comes in its original electric blue paint. Boasting a range of 82 miles from its 18.4-kWh battery, it carried its first owner faithfully for 32,000 miles. Though said to be the 1LT trim level, we suspect it’s actually the 2LT, as it appears to be feature packed, coming with 15-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats, keyless entry, remote start, heated front seats, cruise control, tilt steering, and air conditioning, among other things.
While it originally came with an MRSP of $25,170, it is now being offered for $9,250. Currently located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, you can get a delivery estimate on the site, as well as message the owner directly.
That’s actually a 2LT, since it has leatherette seats and leather-wrapped wheel. Also, the 15/16 LG-Chem battery isn’t 21kwh. GM never said exactly what it was, but it’s closer to 19kwh. The 2014 has the 21kwh A123 battery. Finally, in any kind of decent weather, the range is more like 90-100 miles.
Nitpicking aside, they’re great cars! Perfect size for commuting.
Thanks! Digging around, it seems the 2LT had heated front seats and a leather steering wheel, whereas the 1LT didn’t. I was under the impression that the 1LT also had leatherette seats (now I think it didn’t). Also, noted that this has the LG Chem battery instead of the 2014’s A123 pack.
Err, both have heated front seats, but only the 2LT has leatherette. Source: own a 2016 1LT. Great car by the way.
Thanks for that clarification. Appreciated.
Yup. The only difference between 1LT and 2LT is cloth in 1LT vs leatherettes on 2LT.
Common question in forum was if DCFC is only for 2LT or standard on 2LT, which isn’t the case. DCFC is an option for both 1LT and 2LT. One should look carefully for DCFC as that is undeniably the quickest charging of any EV in C rate.
The 2015 Chevy Spark has pretty good resale value, especially if it comes with CCS-Fast Charge Port.
Given that we got a great deal and ended up paying 10,600 for a new 2016 out the door, I’d say that is really good resale.
Excellent car indeed. Had one for 2 years. Incredibly efficient – great for a city commute like I had.
Pair this baby with a Tesla, Volt, or Clarity. Kiss gas goodbye. 🙂
I thought you have a BoltEV + SparkEV. Do you have another car that gets drunk?
The Spark was mine, traded it in when I got the Bolt. My wife has a Volt but she is waiting on the Model 3 🙂
0-60 for 2015+ SparkEV is rated 7.2 seconds. 2014 with 20.4 kWh battery was rated 7.5 second. Waivecar, free car rental service that has giant billboard on top, rates it 7.8 seconds. I suspect the one on sale does not have the giant billboard on top.
Something to note is that used SparkEV price seems to be increasing. It used to hover about $8K few months ago, now they hover around $10K. I hope the prices go down with those who took the lease in Apr. 2015 (about 950 of them in a month) come due this month.
I would absolutely love to pick up one of these little cars. Wife will have none of it. She’s too fondly attached to our wee gas-guzzling Honda Insight. Sigh.
A piece of history. Maybe a collector would be interested.I think of what the EV-1 is worth now. What, all but a handful were crushed.
So they’re not comparable as far as rarity goes, but they are out of production.
11,017 produced 40 left ev-1:
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1086155_rare-surviving-gm-ev1-waits-for-savior-at-missouri-university
“11,017 produced 40 left ev-1:”
You meant 1,017 were produced and Not all of those were even leased. There was incredible response to them. They shutdown the phone banks that were taking calls for them. That in spite of them only actually being offered in SCAL and Phoenix initially. I tried desperately to get one but they never had any intention of producing them to sell.
I need to get my imiev on there! I have it on Craigslist for $5,500 and I get nothing but spammers and scams.
You should! I believe there are only two on there now. Let us know if you do.
FYI, in June 2015, I leased a 2015 Spark EV 2LT. Only put 9,000 miles on it. Put $2,500 down and paid $113/month including CA sales tax.
Chevy buyout was around $14,600.
Car was in excellent shape.
Carmax offered me $7,000.
Turned it in.
My wife and I miss it! We are left w/a 2016 Volt…no heated seats. Not as much fun to drive, but holds two road bikes w/back seats folded down.