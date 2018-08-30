Musk #2 On World’s Most Innovative Leaders List

4 H BY MARK KANE

Elon Musk is one of the most innovative leaders in the world

Forbes recently released the top 10 finishers on the list of the World’s Most Innovative Leaders that in full (with 100 names) will be published in 2019.

In first place, we see Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ranked second with:

3-year market value creation – $48 billion

3-year stock market gains – 819%

innovation premium – 79.9%

Here are the first three:

What’s especially interesting here is that at only $48 billion for the 3-year market value creation, Musk is way outdone by both Bezos and Zuckerberg, yet he leads in stock market gains. More importantly for Musk and for Tesla is likely the innovation premium %, which he places highest among the 3.

Source: Forbes