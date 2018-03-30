Musk Tweets – Tesla Truck To Be Dual-Motor With Crazy Torque + More

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

What do you want to see Tesla incorporate into the upcoming electric pickup truck?

Fortunately, Musk is asking that question and seeking out answers right now.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is active on Twitter right this very moment with some new information of the upcoming Tesla truck. Standard equipment will include dual-motor AWD, a self-leveling air suspension that adjusts for load and more…

The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

Outside of those standard bits, what else do you want to see featured on the Tesla truck?

Our own Domenick Yoney chimed in with this:

I would like each wheel to be individually controlled so that it can rotate in place, climb like a mountain goat, and have true electronic torque vector. https://t.co/xssK9iFw1k — 🇨🇦Domenick🇺🇸 (@Domenick_Y) June 26, 2018

Musk added:

Seems like the rear gate should rotate on a four bar linkage & drop down to the ground or close. Kinda like some big trucks have.

And of course it will “parallel park automatically & have 360 degree cameras & sonar,” says Musk.

It was way back in July of 2016, in Tesla’s Master Plan Part Deux, when Tesla first officially mentioned the electric pickup. Not much in the way of concrete information has been made available as of yet, but here’s what Tesla stated way back then:

“Today, Tesla addresses two relatively small segments of premium sedans and SUVs. With the Model 3, a future compact SUV and a new kind of pickup truck, we plan to address most of the consumer market.”

Before that mention, it was mainly Musk, via Twitter, who hinted at a future electric truck.

We’ll stay on top of Musk’s Tesla truck Twitter feed so that we can update this post with new information as it comes in. Stay tuned, as there’s surely more to come.