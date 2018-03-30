Musk Tweets – Tesla Truck To Be Dual-Motor With Crazy Torque + More
What do you want to see Tesla incorporate into the upcoming electric pickup truck?
Fortunately, Musk is asking that question and seeking out answers right now.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is active on Twitter right this very moment with some new information of the upcoming Tesla truck. Standard equipment will include dual-motor AWD, a self-leveling air suspension that adjusts for load and more…
The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018
Outside of those standard bits, what else do you want to see featured on the Tesla truck?
Our own Domenick Yoney chimed in with this:
I would like each wheel to be individually controlled so that it can rotate in place, climb like a mountain goat, and have true electronic torque vector. https://t.co/xssK9iFw1k
— 🇨🇦Domenick🇺🇸 (@Domenick_Y) June 26, 2018
Musk added:
Seems like the rear gate should rotate on a four bar linkage & drop down to the ground or close. Kinda like some big trucks have.
And of course it will “parallel park automatically & have 360 degree cameras & sonar,” says Musk.
It was way back in July of 2016, in Tesla’s Master Plan Part Deux, when Tesla first officially mentioned the electric pickup. Not much in the way of concrete information has been made available as of yet, but here’s what Tesla stated way back then:
“Today, Tesla addresses two relatively small segments of premium sedans and SUVs. With the Model 3, a future compact SUV and a new kind of pickup truck, we plan to address most of the consumer market.”
Before that mention, it was mainly Musk, via Twitter, who hinted at a future electric truck.
We’ll stay on top of Musk’s Tesla truck Twitter feed so that we can update this post with new information as it comes in. Stay tuned, as there’s surely more to come.
Build a pickup for heavy duty, then come back and build a compact electric truck please.
We would no longer need to keep a second car, it would save us a bunch, I can’t believe we are all alone in that.
I too want a small truck, like a Ranger or S10 sized, that can tow my 3,000lb boat/trailer. It also has to have a bed for occasionally hauling furniture, etc.
No second car? I.e. using a truck for everything instead? I don’t see how that is supposed to “save a bunch”. Even an electric truck will surely be more expensive in the long run than keeping a separate, more economic car for most use.
(Not to mention externalities…)
Heavy (Lite Weight) Chrome Bumpers Front & Rear For Utility Use …
Yes! Finally! The car, our environment was waiting for. I see single men with small … driving through town in these trucks, with another truck on the truck
Rifle rack and CB radio.
I have some suggestions for Tesla…
1. Get rid of all the aerodynamics and make the damn thing look like a pickup truck… just like a Ford F-150 and put a metal bumper in the front and back.
2. Make it a Class 3 truck with GVW 10,000lbs+.
3. Give it 12,000lb towing capacity
4. Make 100KWH base and 200KWH long range…. Should be good for 150 miles and 300 miles, fully loaded or fully towed.
5. Give it a Tesla Semi level charging port.
6. AWD should be standard
7. Should have some sort of electronic or hydraulic lift for greater ground clearance
8. Just buy out Bollinger Motors and use their design with some “Tesla” improvements
Sure hope it does not look like your artist rendering, which is the Tesla semi shrunk in the dryer.
Speaking only for myself, could use a replacement for my Ranger, with equivalent or hopefully better range. I use it for local hauling and camper towing. It should probably touch 300 miles or better range. Going into the back country there are places where it is hard to find a regular gas station, much less an EV charger. Getting a dead battery while towing a camper would be a serious bummer.
I think the whole joke (at least I hope it was a joke) is that it’s actually *not* shrunk compared to the Semi; just deformed a bit…
Honestly there’s something kind of H.R. Giger about that rendering.
Please make it a small truck like the earlier generation Toyota Tacomas and the like. That is, a truck where you can reach into the bed and where you can park in a normal size parking space. Cab over design, or short low hood would be fine.
Well maybe you could consider this after making the testosterone+++ model which seems to be where the market, and the male brain, is fixated.
I believe (or at least hope) that Tesla is actually thinking of a work machine here; and the testosterone-pandering remarks aren’t really serious… I’m pretty sure the testosterone overload brigade will be the last people in the world to trade their beloved gas-guzzling monstrosities for any sort of EV.
Agreed, if the sketches are anything to go by this is a truck for commercial use – delivering gravel/building supplies and hauling dirt, meant to compete with the F450/F550 chassis rather than something bought by consumers/contractors/farmers to replace their F150-350.
Perhaps if you drive an F350/3500 Dually you may be interested!
If that’s right then we will have a long wait for a real electric Tesla Pickup to rival the F150/1500 market, which is a shame as I’d love one. Hopefully when we replace our current one there will be one available. It would need to haul a tonne and do at least 300 miles on a charge in winter though, so 200kwh battery?
Nope, no small pickups.
Over here, the suburban cowboy requires raised suspension, monster truck tires and loud dual chrome plated exhausts. Well, since electric trucks have no exhausts, then 2 loud subwoofers.
Nothing less.
Trucks are a major profit center… but Tesla will need a suite of trucks not a single model.
Suggest an ElCamino-like version of the model Y for efficiency and a lite cargo bed.
Suggest Model S/X drivetrain in a 1/2, 3/4, 1 ton configuration… offer F150 competitor [narrow and tall], F250-350 as pickup and box trucks. 2×2, 2×4 or 4×4. A Sprinter shape for a box truck is good. And a stripped model for mini-buses and custom boxes. Forget the macho front, it will have plenty of power.
Features: raise/lower for driving/loading, power out for electric loads, 200/300/400 miles battery options. Single/dual motor config for torque options.
Start with mid size truck and expand down/up for volume.
It has to be able to drive through a corn field. 🙂
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3EclJDSLLQ
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
It should look like a truck and the utility not be overly compromised or sacrificed for the sake of aerodynamics.
Yeah. Make it non-aerodynamic so it has much less range!
Pass thru opening like the Bollinger truck.
To me this looks like a Cyborg Dragon 🙂
Reminds me of this one: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2386490/mediaviewer/rm640292608
How about make it cost-competitive with the FU-150/I get your Silverado/CRAMs and watch the laggard, legacy Detroit,
Big in everything but imagination, 2 1/2 crap their pants!
Accessible bed, not stupid high with oversized wheel wells that fill up the truck bed
Bed length should fit a full sized motorbike (zero)
220 output from batteries to recharge that zero, or powertools
Build it so it can also be a van
Side load gates
Fits in standard garage!