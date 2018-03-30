Musk Tweets – Summon For Tesla Model 3, Augmented Mode For Roadster

2 H BY STAFF

This first reply from Musk indicates the Tesla Model 3 will get Summon mode, but don’t expect aluminum pedals.

No plans for aluminum pedals. Adds too much production complexity. Model 3 will def have summon, which will get way more advanced for S & X w HW2 Autopilot & all Model 3 cars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2018

The second reply focuses on the upcoming Tesla Roadster and indicates it will get some form of higher level Autopilot.