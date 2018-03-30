Musk Tweets – Summon For Tesla Model 3, Augmented Mode For Roadster
This first reply from Musk indicates the Tesla Model 3 will get Summon mode, but don’t expect aluminum pedals.
No plans for aluminum pedals. Adds too much production complexity. Model 3 will def have summon, which will get way more advanced for S & X w HW2 Autopilot & all Model 3 cars.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2018
The second reply focuses on the upcoming Tesla Roadster and indicates it will get some form of higher level Autopilot.
Definitely. Will also have Augmented Mode that will massively enhance human driving ability. Like a flying metal suit, but in car form …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2018
@Elon Musk Twitted: “[Tesla G2 Roadster] Will have Augmented Mode… Like a flying metal suit…”
—————
Lol…
This Elon comment will have the exotic car makers loosing sleep trying to decipher what the heck that comment means…
They know outlandish Elon comments can’t necessarily be entirely discounted…
Landing 1st stage rocket on a pitching deck of a boat… Boaring Co. … Flame Thrower Gun… Starman… etc.
Elon’s comments will get him in court sooner or later. Tesla builds some fantastic looking and performing cars. Musk promises features, but he has trouble delivering to his promises.
@theflew said: “Musk promises features, but he has trouble delivering to his promises.”
————
Seems to me the opposite is true:
Musk promises features, and he generally in time deliverers those features.
Musk delivers on his promises a lot more than not. He has significant problems meeting self-imposed deadlines, but generally no problem achieving what he claimed as fact that he could do!
Unfortunately, a lot of Tesla detractors have trouble differentiating between a “promise” and Elon musing about a future possibility which may or may not come to pass.
Y’all remember how his “spaceship-like controls” comment about the Model 3 morphed into certainty in the Collective Public Imagination that it would have a HUD? My point is, I expect this comment about the Roadster II will have the same effect: wild speculation leading ultimately to disappointment in whatever it turns out to really be. I’m not trying to be a downer here; I just thought the whole HUD “letdown” was detrimental to the company, and I don’t want to see this to go the same way.
Also, he’s clearly alluding to Iron Man, a reference to people calling him “the Real Tony Stark.”
And on the subject of Summon, I love it and use it all the time with the key fob, but probably won’t so much in the Model 3 with my phone. I don’t want to have to turn on (or worse: leave on :O ) my GPS just to use the summon. I wish they’d make the key fob optional; I’d pay extra for it.