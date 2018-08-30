  1. Home
Musk Tweets: Considering Taking Tesla Private At $420 Per Share

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

9 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 1

And the whole world is in awe

He’s only considering, yet the whole world is now shouting out that Tesla will go private into the hands of Elon Musk.

We should point out that “considering” and actually carrying through with a claim are two entirely different things. Though Musk does mention he has funding secured for the possible buyout.

And let’s not overlook the significance of the number 420 and its possible cannabis connection.

Of course, TSLA stock soars too.

Musk later followed that Tweet up with a jolly “good morning,” likely tied to the stock rise:

Developing story…

William

He Musk WIN!
St. Elon goes to Wall Street PE Heaven!

6 minutes ago