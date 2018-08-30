Musk’s Social Media Tirades Leading To Canceled Tesla Model 3 Orders
Tesla Model 3 reservation holders in Australia are getting fed up.
While Australians knew the waiting game would be long when they placed their reservations, some are having second thoughts. To reserve a Tesla Model 3 in Oz, one had to put down a deposit of A$1,500 ($1,096), which some did way back in 2016. Since Tesla doesn’t disclose regional data, there is no accurate count of the amount of Aussies that reserved a spot in the Model 3 line. However, we can tell you that there are more than a handful of pre-orders from the country and these prospective buyers have little information as to when their car may arrive.
Wards Auto reported that a Tesla spokesperson confirmed right-hand drive vehicles will begin to be produced in the middle of next year, with deliveries following shortly thereafter. According to the publication, not only are some Australians upset about the lack of a concrete timeline and communication from Tesla, but also the company’s outspoken CEO’s recent comments on Twitter.
Model 3 reservation-holder Ashley Fanning pulled the plug on her pre-order last month. She was concerned that she still has no idea when it may be coming or even how much it will cost. Fanning is also unhappy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter comments against journalists and also about the recent rescue diver in Thailand. She shared:
I have no idea if it’s ever going to show up, and if I’m going to be able to afford it.
I’m not at all loyal to the brand like I felt I was when I subscribed. You see him call that guy a ‘pedo.’
It turns out Fanning isn’t the only one with such concerns. Another man from Sydney that requested to remain unnamed also reported canceling his reservation. Similar to Fanning, he was initially bothered by Tesla’s lack of transparency with regards to the car’s release date. However, the tipping point that caused him to cancel came down to the automaker’s CEO and his recent social media behavior. Additionally, he was having second thoughts when he heard that cars are being built in a tent. The man said:
Seeing parts for the Model 3 being built in a tent really turned me off. If I’m buying a new car … I would like it to be built to the highest possible standards.
Still, others disagree with basing a car purchase decision on the words and actions of its CEO. Mat and Pia Peterson own a chauffeur service in Sydney that uses electric cars. Mat is in agreement that Musk needs to stop the social media banter. He said that he has shared this opinion with friends and on his channels. However, it won’t stop him from supporting Tesla even is he doesn’t agree with Musk. He concluded:
We’ll continue to support the company rather than him.
I’m used to waiting with Tesla. We call it ‘Elon time.’
IBISWorld Australia senior industry analyst James Thomson believes that most car buyers would not cancel a reservation based solely on being upset over an executive’s tweets. With that being said, he thinks that most cancellations come down to concerns with wait times, lack of pricing information, and vehicle quality. He explained:
For a major purchase like a vehicle, we would expect (buyers) to look past that and focus on the vehicle quality and the level of service.
Source: WardsAuto
58 Comments on "Musk’s Social Media Tirades Leading To Canceled Tesla Model 3 Orders"
Why don’t we just put out a buffet for the trolls to come feed on?
Dude, didn’t you know Fridays is buffet day?
I see that you’re the first on line Nix.
I agree, people don’t cancel because of Elon tweeting.
But I myself feel less attached to the company because of it, than I was 4 years ago.
In my opinion Twitter is something for c list celebrities and trolls. Not for CEOs and politicians.
Not so sure. As you state your attachment has diminished, I’m guessing some were closer to the tipping point that you are, and with other options becoming available its easier to pull the plug and place your support elsewhere.
Its one of the issues of building a brand so intrinsically tied to an individual, when you lose faith with the individual, the brand gets smeared.
Which is why many CEOs of multiple billion dollar companies use Twitter only sparingly, not as a daily obsession.
It may be the tweets, and it may be a sign of instability at the top of the company. Elon really doesn’t look well, he admits to a very stressful past year, he exhibits erratic behavior. All of this doesn’t exactly paint a picture of a stable, confident CEO. Hence the headline here.
So they give other automakers a pass for their atrocities (Dieselgate emissions cheating leading to tens of thousands of deaths, GM ignition scandal, etc) but who cares about getting a Tesla to save the environment now with a company who also greatly helped the australian grid because God forbid Elon replied to a loser who told him to shove his submarine up his arse after trying to help the kids. What a f*ing joke.
These reservation holders knew what they signed up for given Tesla’s previous timelines, and as the large majority of owners can attest, it is well worth the wait. This reaks of short desperation.
To my knowledge there weren’t any emissions violations in Australia.
Got it!
As long as it didn’t happen “Here” let’s continue to reward them by giving them our money.
To be honest, VW is paying a heavy price for their mistakes, and now building us USA folks a massive charging network… I forgive them, but I have never been a VW customer, until placing a deposit on Taycan… Even that is pending seeing the final production car.
What happend to your iPace? How many EVs you need?
Maybe it would be cheaper to buy a fleet in bulk, to get a discount?
It appears some other guy is using the screen name “Some Guy”. It’s odd that the system didn’t flag that screen name as already in use by someone else when I typed my other comments (and this comment) in this thread. 🤔
I’ll have to change my screen name to Some Other Guy from here on out.
Yeah, that’s an ongoing problem with this site not requiring registration for those posting comments. But Steven Loveday says that’s coming soon.
Until then, choosing a rather common “name” can be problematic. You’re not the only one who has had that problem. Personally, I’m not too worried about someone else choosing “Pushmi-Pullyu”. 😉
Haha true. The system sees it by email and IP address, so since the other some guy as a different IP and email, the current system allows it. We’ve had several James, John, David, etc. The new system will come in the fall and will have a registration process. Thank you for pointing this out.
As the original “Some Guy”, posting here for over a year now, I appreciate this.
“I’m not too worried about someone else choosing ‘Pushmi-Pullyu'”
I just bought a Cessna Skymaster O2-A for my employer to use as a test aircraft. Its dual centerline engines are often referred to as a “Push-me Pull-you” configuration. So hey, you never know! 🙂
I don’t approve of Elon’s reaction but he didn’t pick that fight.
It was Unsworth who started it and told Elon where he could stick the submarine.
If all he’d said was that based on his personal experience it stood little chance of working, that would have been the end of it.
So while he may not be a pedo, he is an arsehole.
Interesting thread titlle …
Them Ozzie’s would be waiting anyway.
For every person jumping out of line, there will be another jumping in line.
They knew it was going to take long. Just ask the peeps in the US that got their TM3, there should be over16k of them that got theirs just in the month of July.
Did the anonymous person who claims to have canceled their order over some Model 3s being built in a tent also pay to have this article written and was his name Jim Chanos?
Seriously though – you expect me to believe there’s someone savvy enough to be interviewed by you and have enough faith in Tesla to make a deposit for the car, but then back out because they think there’s possibly quality issues?
Too much a mix of being so intelligent and so stupid – they can’t be the same person. It’s a short seller spreading BS.
This is not a surprise… There are many people that really think a lot of Elon Musk, however with his recent actions and the constant loss of talent, and chaos around Tesla, many people are losing hope in the future of Musk, and Tesla.
Also there is finally competitive products beginning to arrive in the market, my sample size is very small, but every person I know who has ordered I-Pace was formerly a Model 3 reservation holder.
I find it very interesting that Mr. Musk has hired MORGAN STANLEY to represent HIMSELF, not the Tesla Board, or the company, in his effort to take Tesla private. Why Tesla stockholders here would be in favor of that is beyond me, but then I’ve had no money in Tesla other than buying their initial stripped Roadster.
Those initial roadsters were pretty cool. very small, but at the time really amazing.
Very small, hell yes it is. I rode in one and I thought my jewels would no longer work after the ride being squeezed.
The ‘Pedo Guy’ comments did it for me. He crossed a line and his half-a$! apology sealed it. The Tesla Model S that I owned and traded in due to numerous problems is the last Tesla I will ever own – period. I also owned and sold back to VW my TDI and very few are giving the company ‘a pass’ for Dieselgate.
Trying to figure out when to sell my long-term position in Tesla stock. The feckless Tesla board of directors should be ashamed of themselves.
Can’t exactly say GM offers anything Inspiring yet, VW’s Bus EV is about 5 years late, so waiting a bit on a Model 3, which won’t come for another year, and complaining they might still have Quality Issues like those delivered in August …. 2017, is just ignoring everything, and showing ignorance, too boot!
Or maybe he thinks – Australia will get the ones Americans didn’t Want – as if they could suddenly become Right Hand Drive Versions!
At first, I thought I read ” ..constant loss of talent, and Chanos around Tesla..” but it was just my wicked suspicious mind.
Don’t you?
Sadly… There just aren’t enough cancellations!!!!!
I’m STILL waiting for my Model 3. Please be offended and DEMAND YOUR REFUND NAO!
Yeah,
As an impatient Model Y waiter, I think this strategy, of getting people to Cancel their Model 3 reservation and/or order, will bring about my actual Model Y production and delivery, that much sooner.
So please, would all of you current Model 3 waiters and reservation holders, take personal offense to Elon Musks atrocious personal behavior, and CANCEL IMMEDIATELY!
Thanks in advance for canceling, all of you that are Model 3 res-holders, and for helping me into a Model Y ASAP!
I’m sure there are more than enough people in RH drive countries to cover any imaginary cancellations.
BTW- this article is lighter than most on credible info. Just my opinion though.
Especially since GM has completely bailed out of all right-hand drive markets as well as the Western worlds largest market in Europe.
this may be an unpopular opinion but i don’t think twitter really hurts Tesla or Elon Musk, even the pedo tweet. what matters is that he is in the headlines atleast once a week for the average American, and more and more people are finding out who Elon Musk is and what Tesla is. its the same as Trump, I despise and absolutely hate the man but I still know what he is doing and because of that he has won, he dominates the headlines every single day because of the next outrageous thing he says or does but i’m thinking about him more than any other politician, even the ones I like. i doubt the average person knows who the CEO of ford, VW, or Toyota is but more and more people know of Tesla because of the crazy, ruthless, Tony Stark like CEO, love him or hate him you know who he is and thats all that matters. my 2 cents.
There is a truth that no publicity is bad publicity, especially when you run a company that doesn’t advertise traditionally. And since Tesla is still predominantly a futures company, there does tend to be a more personality cult-like effect on their sales based on the actions of the CEO. But the more cars they release, the more their reputation is going to be based on the product and the less it will be affected by whatever Mr. Musk types out on his phone or computer that doesn’t directly relate to the product.
I have found many are having second thoughts about Tesla. My local store is empty most of the time and I live in a relatively affluent area in the SF Bay area. Time will tell if Tesla sentiment is holding strong or on the decline.
Tesla’s success is highly driven by word-of-mouth and Elon is doing the company zero favors by having his personal life on full blast on social media.
Dude, it sucks asz driving in the bay area. Why anyone buys a car to drive there is beyond me. At least in an EV you’re not spewing OPEC gunk while sitting for 47mins to get 12 minutes away?
LMAO, Tesla’s single biggest US market is the BAY AREA and you want us to believe that the Tesla store is empty.
Tell your lies somewhere else like Seeking Liars.
I guess that depends on whether you agree with the saying “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.” But of course there is such a thing; just look at what happened to the Ford Pinto and to Peewee Herman!
I think most reasonable people would agree that Elon’s tweets have had an overwhelmingly positive effect on Tesla’s public image and on sales of Tesla’s cars. The fact that Elon occasionally embarrasses himself with a thoughtless or downright stupid tweet certainly does not tip the scales in favor of Elon shutting down his Twitter account.
But I’m sure many if not all of Tesla’s board wish that they could insert a middle man between Elon and his Twitter account! Elons often “unfiltered” (to put it politely) tweets certainly could use a human filter.
If the majority of people would care about actions and behavior of CEOs, Audi would find it tough to sell anything at all . Their CEO is still locked up in prison for over two months now, waiting for his trial. I wonder if this new “street cred” affects the Audi sales to gang members. But then again, those gang members are not known for “buying” their cars.
Personally, I think the headline should read: “Two Tesla Model 3 reservation holders in Australia are getting fed up (one anonymous, not confirmed)”.
Yup. As they say, “The plural of anecdote is not data.” If someone could provide data indicating the rate of Model 3 reservation cancellations has lately increased, that would be news-worthy. A couple of people hemming and hawing and finally deciding to cancel certainly isn’t. What it is, as Nix suggested, is merely ammunition for the Tesla bashing crowd.
Ah yes, the country that can’t keep a prime minister in power for more than a couple of years is getting upset over some Tweets.
Maybe those people are upset with the political climate too.
Well, since there were over 50,000 Cancellations from the Over 500,000 Total, having a few from Australia, is to be expected, too! These provided excuses, are – just more excuses, as a means to justify their cancellations, and get all ‘Holier than Thou’ on Elon! Just wonder what they have created in their lives? Besides moving papers around! People who Build things, understand the challenges, better than most ‘Brainiacs’ that ‘Think’ instead of ‘Do’ Stuff!
Every person quoted as having chosen not to buy, made it clear there were multiple reasons they did so. Elon making embarrassing tweets wasn’t the only, an apparently not the primary, reason for anyone quoted here deciding not to buy.
The average cancellation rate for Model 3 reservations is 28%, as I recall. Or at least, was at last report. I’m sure those people had a wide variety of reasons for cancelling their reservation. Singling out just one reason, and apparently a minor one at that, and writing a headline claiming that’s “the” reason for deciding not to order, looks like an attempt to find a “story” where none exists.
I wonder if this is one of those stories that IEVs runs not because it’s actually newsworthy, but because so many other websites are running the story that some readers will complain if they don’t follow the crowd.
The common reasons I hear tie back to two common threads
1) Examples of initial quality concerns
2) Elon’s behavior as CEO of Tesla – words/behavior matter
I can’t imagine people complaining about not knowing when they’ll get the car. When I put in my deposit, I knew that it would be a while before it gets to Europe. With current manufacturing issues, $7,500 tax thing running out, I will be happy if I get my car next summer. If not, no big deal. What I can imagine is people being turned off by Elon’s behavior, but not to the extent they’d cancel the order. But I guess we all have our tresholds, hopefully mine won’t be crossed…
I have a great deal of respect for elon, but it is time for him to be quiet for a bit. Let things settle.
He should go back to making rockets, cars, and doing grimes.
So Elon basically has to refocus, by launching his rocket, along with the daily issues that arise, during the usual Model 3 “Bump(er) and Grimes”!
seriously Steven Loveday, this warrants an article??? -and I’m a big fan of yours
There is a lot of talk about Elon’s tweeting and social media presence and how it impacts the automaker. For that reason, it’s an interesting topic that deserves discussion. Wards published it and we decided to share it.
This is a highly appropriate topic for the site. I believe you kept unbiased and simply recounted the concerns shared by some who ended reservations.