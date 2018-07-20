Musk: Tesla Model 3 Performance Is Higher Value For Money Than S
If you’re seeking performance and value, then the Tesla Model 3 Performance should be your choice over the Model S, according to Elon Musk.
Of course, this revelation came about just moments ago on Twitter, the preferred medium of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Model S P100D is def still the top end, but Model 3 Performance is higher value for money
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018
We’ve witnessed a Tesla model 3 Performance hit 60 MPH in just over 3 seconds, so it’s not all that much slower than the Tesla Model S P100D, which can accomplish the feat in the low 2-second territory.
But, as alluded to by Musk, there’s quite a price difference between these two cars. In fact, it’s a dramatic leap in cash to go from the $70,000-ish (depending on options) Model 3 Performance to the $135,000-ish top-of-the-line S.
We’d save the dough and go for the 3. But if you need the extra interior space, then the S should be your choice.
The Model S is coming up for renewal. I’d like to see:
1) PM motor – more efficient
2) 2170 – more range and power for same weight
3) SiC power electronics – more efficient, less heat
4) Improved cooling – why not?
Bob Wilson
Next Model S is about 2 years from now. If Tesla still use the same 2170 as Model 3, I will be a little bit disappointed. It should have more improvement in the next 2 years.
Let’s see… Car that’s slower to accelerate than a Corvette for similar money or a car that destroys everything in its path for bit more money (ok, a lot more money). Sorry to say, P100DL is THE car to get if you want performance bragging rights. Frankly, I don’t see much value in Tesla 3P.
That is acceleration bragging rights, not performance.
What can you afford to buy?
That should be the first question.
Different people have different preferences.
Take your time to make a final decision. Don’t rush it.
Find out which combination of variables carry the most weight for you personally.
You can’t always get what you want, and you can’t have it all. Most of the time money is in limited supply.
Talk to people. Get advice from friends and family (if you just cannot make a final decision).
In the end you have to be happy with your choice.
Thank you for clarifying Mr. Musk, but many of us who ordered the P Model knew a long time ago. Cheers