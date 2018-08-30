Musk: Tesla Enters Car Carrier Building Biz To Speed Model 3 Deliveries

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s a logistical nightmare to deliver all these loads of Model 3s, but Musk thinks he has a solution.

Tesla is running out of car carriers as it attempts to deliver the Model 3 at a breakneck pace, so CEO Elon Musk has turned a portion of Tesla into car carrier builders. Brilliant solution to a problem.

Here’s the Tweet revealing Tesla’s newest manufacturing gig:

Apologies, we’re upgrading our logistics system, but running into an extreme shortage of car carrier trailers. Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2018

Turns out that delivering Model 3s in such a high volume requires some creative thinking. And Musk is certainly known for thinking outside the box.

All eyes are on Tesla this month as the automaker pushes to deliver more Model 3 than in any single month in the past. It’s make or break time now and when a problem such as a car carrier shortage presents, you can bet Tesla will have a solution.

Lead Image Source: Jason Lewis via Twitter

TESLA MODEL 3



33 photos

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

