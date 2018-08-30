Musk: Tesla Enters Car Carrier Building Biz To Speed Model 3 Deliveries
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 61
It’s a logistical nightmare to deliver all these loads of Model 3s, but Musk thinks he has a solution.
Tesla is running out of car carriers as it attempts to deliver the Model 3 at a breakneck pace, so CEO Elon Musk has turned a portion of Tesla into car carrier builders. Brilliant solution to a problem.
Here’s the Tweet revealing Tesla’s newest manufacturing gig:
Apologies, we’re upgrading our logistics system, but running into an extreme shortage of car carrier trailers. Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2018
Turns out that delivering Model 3s in such a high volume requires some creative thinking. And Musk is certainly known for thinking outside the box.
All eyes are on Tesla this month as the automaker pushes to deliver more Model 3 than in any single month in the past. It’s make or break time now and when a problem such as a car carrier shortage presents, you can bet Tesla will have a solution.
Lead Image Source: Jason Lewis via Twitter
TESLA MODEL 3
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
61 Comments on "Musk: Tesla Enters Car Carrier Building Biz To Speed Model 3 Deliveries"
Please have those towed by Tesla Semis… yeah there’s only a handful of prootypes, but what a selliing point it would be.
Seriously, if they are going to build car carriers it would be an amazing feat if they build a few more prototype semis and used them to move Tesla cars around. Talk about proof of concept. Even if they did it with just 1 or 2, it would be great story.
“….CEO Elon Musk has turned a portion of Tesla into car carrier builders.”
Building car carriers?
Where will they do that?
The Fremont vehicle plant was already packed. There was no free space left. Right?
Another tent will popup……..LMAO
It’s not hard to rent empty warehouse space. It’s not like there will be an assembly line, this is so niche that they are all hand-built.
Weld them in the parking lot and spray them with cans. Easy.
Uh, if you’re building a car carrier, you can afford to buy a decent paint sprayer.
What? Do what other car manufacturers do, put them on trains. They have train tracks right to their property. Cost per vehicle is a fraction of truck for long hauls.
You are correct. Google Maps shows 6 vehicle loading rail spurs at the Freemont plant. While the photo shows no trains in this loading yard, that could simply be a fluke. They seem to have the capability, I wonder if they are taking advantage of it? How can they not be? You can not ship vehicles to the east coast by truck, can you? They must be going by train.
Rumor is UP ripped out the Fremont plant rail spurs because Musk was impossible to deal with.
Yeah, sure, a railway company removing spurs on a customers property. That’s about as possible and legal as Uncle Sam coming to Texas and taking away the guns from private citizens…
Only thing that a railway company could do is let contracts for use expire and then simply refuse service afterwards. But they can’t remove spurs that are not on their own property.
AFAIK some of the on-site railtracks used for loading at the Nummi plant have been removed recently, partially to set up the sprung-structure a.k.a. “famous tent”. Train cars suitable for car transport are limited in numbers as well, and the distribution centers don’t have direct rail access, so you still need a significant amount of semi-trailers, in addition to personnel unloading and reloading them close to the final destination. Two more steps that can cause a potential screw up and result in damage to the vehicle.
“You can not ship vehicles to the east coast by truck, can you?”
Well of course you can. In fact, you can arrange for your own car to be carried that way, if needed. We’ve seen some reports of people arranging to buy an EV in California, because they’re easy to find there, and having it shipped to their State.
But it’s not very economical to carry cars coast-to-coast on a truck. Yes, Tesla does use trains for long-distance, cross-country transportation. Sadly, my Google-fu fails to find any pictures 🙁 Here’s a discussion thread, altho it’s not very interesting:
https://model3ownersclub.com/threads/how-are-teslas-shipped-to-the-east-coast.5617/
There’s only so many rail cars and they just don’t sit around empty waiting for Elon.
The Google Maps photo seems to show dozens and dozens of railroad auto carriers (white tops) sitting in the yard next to the plant. Perhaps they are all filled with vehicles?
The loading & unloading of cars on traincars is non trivial. With car-carriers, you just literally drive the car onto the car carrier.
Yes. And then you have to move the thing away from the ramp, drive it a certain distance over a switch, then couple an empty one to load at the end and return (over the switch) to the ramp. Requires some people to do so and the ramp sits empty in the meantime. Truck trailers can be loaded faster, because you are not limited by number of rail spurs, all you need is a parking lot and a few decent drivers. Theoretically, you can do 50 or 100 trucks at once, provided you have that many drivers.
Really funny. Tesla was supposed to be making (and supposedly also delivering) 5k cars a week 6-9 months ago. Now Elon keeps coming up with new excuses everyday in the last week. Does he have any credibility left? Next thing you know, he will point to road congestion as an issue and will start digging direct tunnels to each customer’s home. 🙂
Let’s see the excuses he has come up with so far:
1. Logistics is a mess. Takes full payment but doesn’t deliver the car.
2. Not enough delivery staff. So ases owners cum shareholders for free labor. But laid off 10% of people just last quarter, stiffing many of their commissions.
3. Now not enough car carriers. Of course, back and forth to storage lots requires more than necessary.
Yet he sends his employees to hand deliver each car with 1+ hr drive one way. How does it make it more efficient?
What will be next?
The real bottleneck is of course the lack of customers at these high prices, for which he has rightly started placing bundles of cash on the hoods.
LMAO at how stupid you sound “TeslaInvestors”
Just one look at the EV scorecard shows you are nothing more then a whining, serial anti-Tesla liar who probably doesn’t even drive an EV.
The Sore Loser like all the other Shorts & trolls , won’t give up with the Negative CRY BABY Bull Sh!t …..His Kinda Sh!t is 0Ld Sh!t that will Not Stop Tesla ! It’s Full Steam ahead for Tesla & The Stupid Idiot Shorts that Bet against Tesla Are Now “GRASPING AT STRAWS”
One trainload per day will meet the need for 5000/7-day wk.
Rail can move large numbers of vehicles efficiently. Specially designed rail cars called auto racks have two or three decks and can carry up to 20 vehicles, although the average is around 12 units. Two-deck auto racks usually carry trucks and large SUVs while three-deck auto racks carry cars. A dedicated auto-transport train with 70 auto racks can therefore carry more than 800 vehicles [source: CSX]. The average rail journey for a new car is about 1,300 miles [source: Lowe].
https://auto.howstuffworks.com/under-the-hood/auto-manufacturing/auto-transport2.htm
On important point missing: The train transports the vehicles to one final destination. Sure, you can decouple a few train cars under way, but this is additional effort. Send one train to the east coast, it will take at least two days to get there from California if driving non stop, some time to unload the 800 cars and two days to return. In order to load these 4-5 days production, you need 4-5 additional trains, that don’t grow on trees, but cost money to rent.
Tesla could have a auto train come in front California to the Science Museum of Virginia which is a old 1919 train station that has a large parking that the tracks run though to drop of EV’s.
What Tesla could do is have a large EV day at the Science Museum of Virginia and have 200 to 500 people come and pick up their Teslas in Richmond while showing off EV’s.
At the same time they would be using the Science Musem’s train station’s old railroad tracks to unload electric cars.
Trains are slow too (still have to truck it from train). Truck is quick but more costly per car. Trains work great when you store cars on a lot in volume.
Sure hope this doesn’t impact M3 production. I do feel confident that they didn’t do this on a whim, must have looked into renting, leasing and buying trailers before deciding best course of action was to build their own. Do you think this is temporary, or will Tesla now get into the trailer making business to sell variations (flat bed etc.) to other companies?
If Musk gets his way they’ll definitely disrupt trailermaking, ha!
Fullly autonomous car trailers!!!
I do not believe they will sell trailers to others. That is not part of the mission, and a trailer is basically really simple compared to an EV. But the trailers will be customized for best loading and unloading Tesla vehicles, and likely have a high ROI when compared to leasing or buying elsewhere. Especially with all trailers standardized, the cars can use summon like feature and load themselves. That would be cool.
There are 15 (maybe 16 now) factories in the US producing more than 250,000 cars a year. They seem to be able to ship them without “delivery hell”, without stories on news sites and probably without building their own car carriers.
Sounds like Tesla simply wasn’t prepared to drink their own kool-aid.
Yeah, I’m sure the whole ramp up at Tesla is super easy. Likely they’ve simply decided to complicate manufacturing and delivery of thousands of cars per week simply to keep from getting bored. It’s unfortunate that obviously Tesla execs don’t read InsideEV’s comment section, because without question if they did they’d be hounding you for solutions.
Yeah but it’s not like they didn’t know it was coming, it’s called planning!
I agree, how could you not see that coming!
That is a very big mistake that could prevent them from making profit in Q3, that would be pretty bad. The fact that they are rushing to get those car out is probably a sign that they will barely be profitable (if).
There is such thing as incompetence. No company is immune to it. And, yes, there’s indeed such thing as planning and hiring proper execs at proper time with proper background (rather than letting them go without a vetted substitute). There is such thing as being over-stretched, as well.
With billions at stake for the shorts, I would not be surprised if some people aware of Tesla’s last month of the quarter efforts would try to rent trailers a plenty just so Tesla could not have access to them at all or would be forced to pay a premium for the remaining lot.
That’s taking conspiracy theory to the next level.
“Never attribute to conspiracy, that which can be explained by incompetence.” -unknown
How about the fact that the factories you use in comparison have mostly been in existence longer than the Tesla board members have been alive? You’re comparing apples to anvils.
I cannot agree with that, it’s not like the place is filed with boy scout. They do have peoples with a lot of experience and somebody failed miserably.
Every one of those factories manufacture for stocking at distribution hubs and dealerships inventory. A typical F-150 that is manufactured at the Rouge River will not be sold for two months or so.
Availability???
NUMMI was shoveling ~450k a year and was able to get them out of bay area.
It could be affordability (1.200k, on average, apparently can’t deliver the car anywhere in US any longer), incompetence, or even anti-Tesla conspiracy, everything here is more plausible than the availability. Short term availability (next 30 days) maybe, but longer term I am inclined to call it.
The worst Tesla’s mistake is involving customers into this mess. Vins assignments/reassignments/appointments/ rescheduled appointments (some people report 4 re-schedules).
Just don’t set up an appointment until you know the car would be there — or at least has been shipped. People can wait a little longer. But nothing is more frustrating than wasted time. There are tons of cases when Tesla doesn’t even have a courtesy of calling an cancelling the appointment.
“NUMMI was shoveling ~450k a year and was able to get them out of bay area.”
So then all those delivery trucks used at NUMMI should’ve ben waiting for Tesla to ramp up?
No, they moved on and left for work. Now Tesla just needs to get some back for the work.
well, that’s what i am saying — they are still available perhaps across the industry. Just somebody needs to call them up. After all, who knew 3 months ago that Tesla would be shipping 5k a week in September :). nah. that would file under incompetence, not availability. The proper excuse would then be something along the lines “we were so not sure when we’d be shipping and how much that we failed to book the transport in proper counts”.
That was decades ago. That infrastructure is long gone. Plus the conventional automakers have a much larger distribution infrastructure of distribution centers and dealerships where cars are stored. Tesla is delivering many straight to customers.
i feel like its not rigth to have a gas powered truck tow a electric car. telsa should do something about it. Because after all its all about branding
That’s why they are developing the Semi. Have patience, for now you get a Tesla trailer as a first step.
There goes Elon wasting more money instead of focusing on quality control for the lemons he is currently producing. Elon Musk lacks common sense and anyone who would trust his ‘autopilot’ or rocket ships will die in a fireball.
Plenty of customers (including US-Military) have trusted Space X with billions of dollars worth of equipment to shoot into space. None of those died in a fireball. Tens of thousands of people use autopilot responsibly (i.e. following the rules) on a daily basis. There seems to be a lack of fireballs for your statement to be true.
I remember when I was living in Western Germany 15 years ago, Volvo had a program to pick up your car at the factory. They will pay for 2 people to fly in to Gotenberg and pay for 1 night hotel. You had to drive the car back. They’ll also give you a tour of the factory. If Tesla can do this and cover the expense with the destination fee, they’ll probably get alot of takers.
I would really love to do something like that if I ever got a new Tesla.
They tried. There are sales tax issues.
That actually would make a lot of sense. After all, if you consider what it costs to ship a car, that’s probably cheaper to do. Alternatively. If they are charging a delivery fee like most dealers do, they could simply NOT charge that fee for people who pickup the car at the factory, thus evening things out.
if anyone of you guys saw that the top two most talked about car companies are Ford and Tesla. It would be great if they had collaboration, because one this could help ford later in the future if they are with tesla on there electric cars. and two this could help tesla make a little more money because a lot of people like buying fords which would bring alot more sales to Tesla motors.
The study did not say what they were talked about.
Guess which company got counted posts like “that darn thing uses so much more gas than advertised”
Also, why would Tesla collaborate with Ford? Ford has nothing to offer tech-wise, has serious debt and has pissed off Elon by demanding the Model E name. In a few years, Tesla will offer a pick-up truck (I have zero doubt that will be awesome like the rest of the line-up) and start taking premium customers from Ford. If Ford has no compelling counter offer at that time, it won’t be easy. All it takes for one of the large ICE makers to go down is a loss of 15-20% sales YOY. .
I wish Tesla success, but they truly do always appear not to think about what’s the next step until they get there.
I mean it’s like, we built them, now we need to ship them? Duh.
Hopefully who ever is traffic manager there quits or resigns and they hire some talent.
This shouldn’t even be an article, let alone news. Just shows serious lack of planning and execution.
They learn as they go
That is why that had so many bottleneck
logistic, paint shop and now delivery; they wait until they hit a wall.
I love Elon and Tesla, but obviously they lack somebody who know how manufacturing works.
Please Elon find an experience guy to take care of that part and just bring your new ideas
Why can’t Tesla EVER seem to plan for the obvious?
Because when the plan involves working with other companies, it often does not works out. Look at the Model X falcon wing doors, the first battery line for the Model 3, and the 3rd party body shops. All of those things were done poorly by companies that were supposed to know what they are doing but in the end, they had to be completely redone by Tesla.
Yep, the sad part is these were companies supposedly ‘experienced’ in automotive production.
I’ve heard there a few second hand German car transporters going cheap 🙂
Straight from the plant to the delivery centers. People seem to forget the meaning of time constraints. Tesla is NOT going to load up rail cars to be taken somewhere and have them sit for two weeks, only to have to be delivered via carrier anyway. Many have waited quite a while and want their cars yesterday and Tesla wants to realize as much revenue as possible this quarter. The quickest way to achieve this is in-plant or direct deliveries and straight truck to a site.
We own a Bolt. Tell Elon I will fly out to California, and drive one back to a customer on the east coast for free, just for the experience of being able to do a road trip in an EV.
Perfect opportunity for the Tesla Semi.