Musk Spills A Bunch Of China Battery Gigafactory Details
Several manufacturers will supply cells for the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China
Elon Musk sent a couple of tweets out about battery production, appreciating the extremely hard work of Panasonic at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada and additionally revealed some new info on the upcoming Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China.
Tesla and Panasonic currently produce about 60% of global electric car batteries, according to Musk.
The Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai will produce electric cars (initially 3,000 Model 3 per week) and battery modules/packs.
The lithium-ion cells will be sourced locally from several manufacturers, including Panasonic. It’s hard to say for sure whether cells will be produced at the Gigafactory 3 or not, but Musk seems to imply they will not.
“Tesla will manufacture all battery modules & packs at China Giga, as we do today in California & Nevada. Cell production will be sourced locally, most likely from several companies (incl Pana), in order to meet demand in a timely manner.”
“To clarify further, the long-term goal for Tesla mass market products is local production for local markets (at least at the continent level). This is critical to make pricing as affordable as possible.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018
Aspirationally, they will be made to the exact same specification, but we can vary cell quantity to account for empirical variation
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018
Amazing results by @Panasonic at Tesla Gigafactory Nevada! Very much appreciate extreme hard work it took to achieve this result. Together with Pana Japan cell plants, Tesla/Pana partnership is producing ~60% of global EV battery output!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018
5 Comments on "Musk Spills A Bunch Of China Battery Gigafactory Details"
Pana say their profit is down, but that’s just because they invested so much in Giga I guess
They’re the only ones seriously trying. All the other manufacturers just do the bare minimum to meet emissions regulations while lobbying to loosen said regulations.
Without Tesla, there certainly would be an EV transition, but Tesla is definitely the only company that is pushing it really really hard.
Teslas 2018 PHEV+BEV car market share is 12% worldwide (car/battery count). Dont know where Musks numbers come from.
https://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2018/10/global-sales-by-oem.html?m=1
And even if i calculate the produced capacity in kWh with 6000 Model 3s per week the numbers dont add up to 60%, so is he counting cells (and calling them batteries?) knowing that Panasonic cells are the smallest cells on the ev market or is he comparing current Panasonic peak production with old data?
Nevertheless their current production rate is impressive.
Why are you talking market share of cars? Tesla is producing 20 GWh/year at gf1 and 8 GWh/year out of Japan.
What is your GWh/year calculation for all other ev’s. Not busses and not other uses.