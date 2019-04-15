Musk Says Tesla Will Make Astonishing 500,000 Cars In Next 12 Months
Production to increase from 300,000 to 500,000
By the way of answering questions about the expected appreciating value of Tesla cars due to Full Self Driving capability, Elon Musk said that within the next 12 months, the company will produce more than 500,000 cars.
Of course, all of those cars will be hardware ready for fully autonomous driving and according to Tesla, soon the software update will be ready to unleash the capability. Because the update will be available only for cars with the FSD option, the price of those are expected to increase (as well as the option).
“Very much so. There are 2.5B cars & trucks on Earth. Even replacing 1% of that fleet would require making 25M vehicles per year. Tesla will make over 500k cars in next 12 months, but that’s a mere 2% of 25M or 0.02% of global vehicle fleet. Car industry slow -> demand >> supply.”
Let’s take a look at the production rate – Tesla’s 12-months rolling output was at the end of March 2019 at around 297,000, including over 206,000 Tesla Model 3. Sales during the period amounted to about 280,000.
To achieve 500,000 in 12 months, Tesla needs to produce and sell at least 125,000 cars per quarter. The automaker’s production record was 86,555 in Q4 2018. In Q1 2019 production was 77,100, including a record 29,950 Model 3.
The increase from almost 300,000 to 500,000+ requires growth of about 67% year-over-year. Assuming that the Model S/Model X will stay at around 100,000 per year, Model 3 production and sales need to double to 400,000 per year.
If Tesla does manage to produce and sell 500,000 per year, and additionally significantly increase the revenues because of the autonomous driving capability, profitability should reach high levels. The FSD option is sold for $5,000 per car and is expected to be priced higher in the near future.
Just 100,000 cars (20% of planned) with the $5,000 option for robot taxi alone would provide $500 million of revenue.
If the production growth and automation is achieved, Tesla also should not have any problems with staying in good shape (in the business perspective) until the Tesla Model Y launch to gain yet another engine of growth.
Musk magic, 500k car with only 23GW of batteries LOL
“Musk magic, 500k car with only 23GW of batteries LOL“
Did you factor in production in mainland China. I think not. LOL
No magic here.
You forgot the new Gigafactory 3 in China that will make batteries and cars.
That’s how Tesla planning to deliver those numbers.
Gigafactory 3 in China, which will only make the less expensive, easier/faster to produce versions of the 3 and Y, goes online 4th quarter of this year, with volume production rolling into 1st quarter 2020.
What slows down production in Giga 1 is higher rate of duel moad models which take more production time. Only installing one drive unit has to save about 20-25% of the drivetrain labor time, since suspension still has to be instlled and double the drive units for more/faster RWD car production.
Then take into account the increased produuctivity in China. This is a Tesla owned factory, so quality should remain consistent.
OK, definitely Elon’s best defence in case he is again challenged by the SEC for his tweets is that by now no one pays any attention to what he says/writes anymore so it couldn’t possibly affect the stock price.
Let’s stop with the full self driving talk. First unless Tesla has some magic no one on the planet has I highly doubt they have level 5 capability. I would question even level 4 given their use of cameras and radar. Second unlike GM that has actually asked Government for permission to use the autonomous vehicles on open roads Tesla hasn’t asked for anything.
Tesla plans on having FSD “feature complete” this year “with certainty” (Musk’s words). It plans to have all the features of level 4/5 very soon – just not reliable enough to allow elimination of the driver (or the legal disclaimer). The “march of nines” (Musk’s words) follows as driver intervention data is used to improve the safety reliability (99% to 99.9% to 99.99%…). The ‘march of nines’ improvement phase will probably take years and will require a driver just like it currently does.
I think it is disingenuous to call something ‘Full Self Driving’ when Tesla knows that the human driver will be an indispensable part of their ‘Full Self Driving’ for many years to come.
Indeed, Elon’s “optimistic” production and sales predictions are not a real issue except for someone who lived in a cabin up a summit in Alaska for the last 10 years with no connection with the outside world and who would want have all his savings invested in tsla upon listening to Elon for the first time in his life.
What I find totally unacceptable is him being ambiguous about this system as being a FSD, he is doing that that basically since the very beginning of autopilot for pure marketing reasons, and this is a super dangerous thing to do and kind of shows where his priorities lies.
I would like to know why ppl keep mentioning FSD cant be achieved with cameras as radar
> The increase from almost 300,000 to 500,000+ requires growth of about 67% year-over-year.
Growth rate of 67% inside a year is not implausible if GF3 is built on time and ramps up smoothly.
It does sound very ambitious, but since when has Musk been anything but ambitious with his targets?
Musk doesn’t see a demand problem. I wonder how much of that is based on his view of FSD demand boost?
Tesla was supposed to reach 5 000 Model 3s a week in Q2 2018 and the average production is still quite below that number in Q1 2019. Who is going to believe what he says?
I remember when he said he would reach 5000 Model 3s a week at the end of Q4 2017. In reality the production was still not at 5000 Model 3s a week even in Q1 2019. Probably the 5000 Model 3s a week production will be reached, finally, in Q2 2019?
“quite below”. They are averaging slightly under 5k per week production in Q1
AN Headline: “Musk blames Panasonic battery lines for Model 3 output: He said Panasonic’s cell lines at Tesla’s Nevada battery factory have been holding up production of its electric sedans.”
———————————–
This seems to run counter to the actions of Panasonic last week.
Confusion in the marketplace for a car company is never a good idea. What the heck is going on between these two companies? The last thing Tesla needs right now is a rift with its major component supplier.
At a dinner Saturday night, the person seated next to me is going ahead with her Tesla Model 3 acquisition – but will be leasing the vehicle, instead of buying, quote: “In case they end up like (her current vehicle manufacturer); Saab”. That is a powerful statement that needs to be addressed immediately, by both Tesla and Panasonic.
This person sitting next to you just put forward the reason why leasing of a Tesla M3 is very expensive in Europe till now. It is because those leasing companies have a hard time predicting resale values taking the bankruptcy risk into consideration, even if that risk is low. And those are professionals of the car business, exactly like insurances are expert at assessing risk. The estimated loss for 1st quarter 2019 is around 400 mio USD which about wipes out the combined profits of Q3 & Q4 2018. Global car markets are slowing down, Model S & X sales are crashing and all major car manufacturers except Toyota have EVs coming, some by the end of the year (VW, Daimler). Tesla is slashing prices when they could barely make a profit selling the highest priced versions (Q4 2018) so even if bankruptcy risk is only like 10% this person is taking an insurance against it in the form of a leasing. I would probably do exactly the same if I were to buy a Tesla.
Tesla might go bankrupt but it is definitely not going away. If share price collapses, someone will buy the company. There are many potential buyers if Tesla’s market cap drops significantly. I would still rather buy a new Tesla than lease at the listed lease rates. Leasing is no bargain.
I also think that whatever might happen it is very unlikely for the brand to disappear.
Yes that’s a good thing – even if Tesla goes bankrupt, someone else will hopefully acquire the company and its infrastructure. It’s reached a point of being “too big to fail”. So it’s not going to go under and take all its charging and service infrastructure away with it. At worst, it will go bankrupt, and be bought by another company or investor, and its basic infrastructure will all remain, and production would resume.
“Model S & Y sales are crashing ” Wut???
Corrected, thanks.
What a stinking pile of manure you represent.
And you represent what ? A group of people spending their weekends seeking for pots of gold at rainbow’s ends ?
Standard Range (+) needs less batteries. That meens more model 3. Q1 2020 china gigafactory is full online. Belive in 500k.
This shouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone. It is assuming GF3 comes online as planned with an initial output of 3000 cars per week before end of year. If that happens they will have additional 50,000-70,000 cars built in China on top of 425,000-450,000 from Fremont. It implies they are confident about getting to 7000 M3 a week (as previously guided) fairly soon and that they expect to sell 100,000 S/X. Plenty of people have their doubts about that but I suspect they have a few plans for boosting demand (new interior and upgraded battery pack maybe) on top of the FSD hype.
I can buy that China will be on line and selling at 3k per week in twelve months. I completely reject the 425k to 450k from Fremont. The demand is simply not there, and a ‘not-ready-for-prime-time’ version of FSD that will still require driver intervention (for years to come) at $5000+ is not going to provide the demand boost needed to get there.
I just get a real sense of desperation from Tesla right now. 500k doesn’t sound plausible based on the current market. I hope they can be profitable with a much more reasonable number.
Regardless of production capabilities, Tesla will be hardly capable of selling 500k cars from their current line. Without any new models in the next 12 months I think they’ll be capable of that with heavy discounts from their current line.
They are making almost no profit from their cars, discounting them would be a fast way to run out of money.
Many are buying cars with the FSD promise option, paying big money, higher prices are not good for selling more… even if indeed increases profit margins.
I hope it’s true. But we have to check back in a year and see it if actually happened. I’ll predict now that it won’t happen, and hopefully someone will bookmark the page and say that I’m wrong in a year’s time.
This is good stuff from Elon and Tesla. It is showing the industry they are continuing on the past trajectory of ever-increasing production.
Things are only just getting started as far as Tesla is concerned. The wider industry should be fearful.